Games to Spice up Your Work Breaks

Are you feeling unmotivated at work lately? Being at work seems to feel like a chore. But this doesn’t always have to be the case. There are various ways to help you spice up your working environment. You can make your time at the office more enjoyable every day. One beneficial factor of being happier in the workplace is that its results will go further. You will bring positive energy to your coworker. You will also increase productivity. Research from Oxford University states that happy employees are more productive by 13%. From there, you might also help encourage the people around you to perform better. How do you make this happen? Play games. Playing games during work breaks is the perfect balance of fun and productivity. A study by scientists found that playing games can help alleviate employee stress. Here are some games that we recommend:

Mario Kart

Do you have a Nintendo Switch? Bring it to work (if your office rules allow it) and play during lunch break. It will surely make your time more enjoyable. Mario Kart is one of the most entertaining games you can play on a Switch. It is arguably the most popular racing series in existence.

Mario Kart is a go-kart racing game established in 1992. It was developed and published by Nintendo for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. As the first game in the series, Mario Kart set the foundation for all Mario Kart games. The goal is to finish the race ahead of the other racers. There is also a battle mode. The goal of the battle mode is to attack the karts of human players. You can choose from many characters, themes, and backgrounds. It’s light, fun, and offers friendly competition. Furthermore, you don’t need to have a Switch to play. You can also play it online or on your phone.

Solitaire

Solitaire is one game that has withstood the test of time. It can be a great way to unwind, blow off steam, or take a break from the work stress. The rules are easy to pick up. This means that you can get started more quickly than a more complex game would allow. Solitaire is also very flexible. Depending on your mood and what you need, there are a variety of different styles of Solitaire.

Did you know that Solitaire also offers benefits for your brain?Solitaire is similar to a puzzle. It requires solving and estimating. Playing Solitaire can boost cognitive function and sharpness. Solitaire is also strategic. With that, it can help develop strategic muscles and mental functions.

Thankfully, websites offer you an easier way to play Solitaire. You don’t have to bring a deck of cards with you. You’re good to go with a device and internet access.

Jigsaw Puzzles

If you love solving puzzles, then you should try jigsaw puzzles. These puzzles are more than just pretty pictures — they’re big brain builders. Jigsaw puzzles give the left side of the brain a boost. This side of the brain is the logical and linear-reasoning side. Puzzles provide exercise at solving problems.

Jigsaw puzzles also help your right side of the brain. This is the imaginative, intuitive side. Thinking about colours and shapes in new ways will enhance it. Plus, jigsaw puzzles help relax and focus your mind. Several websites, like I’m a Puzzle let you play online jigsaw puzzles through your device — and for free.

Bop It

Have you ever heard of the electronic game Bop It? It might just be your next favourite game to play to release work stress. This classic game by Hasbro of fast-paced action is designed for one or more players. It offers various competitive and cooperative ways to play.

It is a small toy that barks commands like twisting, pulling, and more. The game’s goal is to respond quickly to the commands it calls out. For example, if you hear “twist it,” you must turn the toy’s twist knob. The game will slowly speed up as you go. Apart from its entertainment, it has benefits too. Bop It is excellent for boosting brain speed, processing, motor skills, reaction time, and visual tracking.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the games we have shared will help you decrease stress. It will improve your happiness at work. Not only that, they can make you more productive while you are at work. They all deserve a try if you want to make the job less stressful. If anything, losing yourself in these games can help you enjoy being at the office more and provide you an incentive during your workday.