Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Hitani Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Hitani Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Hitani Shrine details

Hitani Shrine has two Jizo Statues for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The first Jizo Satue in Hitani Shrine is a Wind Statue. Whilst the distance from the Shrine isn’t far, this can be quite a tricky Jizo Statue to locate. You’ll want to head South from the Shrine, and over the bridge that crosses the river in front of you. Once you’re on the other side, you’ll want to turn around and drop down (or descend the ladder) to end up lower down, at river level, on a path running next to it. You should then see the Jizo Statue next to the southern wall. Check out the map for the location, just remember to go down lower than street level to find it.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your wind abilities

Jizo Statue 2

Type

Fire Statue

Reward:

Fire SP +1

The other Jizo Statue in the Hitani Shrine region can be found in the opposite direction from the shrine. You’ll want to head north and a little bit east too to find it. Head north from the Shrine, over the first small road, and then keep going north over a much larger round. Once you’re in the built-up area on the other side of the road, head east. Then open up your Spectral Vision and you should see the Jizo Statue ahead of you as you progress through the area. For a detailed look at where to find it, check out the map image below.

Description upon finding: