Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Tatsui Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Tatsui Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Tatsui Shrine details

Tatsui Shrine has two Jizo Statues for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The first Jizo Statue in the Tatsui Shrine region is another Wind Statue. You’ll need to head in an easterly direction from the Shrine to locate this statue. Head east, cross the road you come across, and make your way into the built-up area beyond it. You’ll want to be looking for a small children’s play area and then look to the southeast corner of it to locate the Jizo Statue. If you’re still having trouble, check out the map image below.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your wind abilities

Jizo Statue 2

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The final Jizo Statue in the Tatsui Shrine region is also a Wind Statue. This time you’ll want to head in the opposite direction from the shrine, in more of a southwesterly direction to reach the Jizo Statue. From the Shrine, head west until your reach the road. Turn left on the road to follow it south for a while, over the river. Once you’re over the river, you’re going to want to investigate the built-up area on your right. Your best bet is to take a right as soon as you’ve crossed the river, and then head left into the built-up area when you can, and this should lead you straight to the Statue. Use the map image below if you need further clarification.

Description upon finding: