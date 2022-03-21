Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki locations | Utagawa Shopping District

Here is where you can find all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki in Utagawa Shopping District. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these furry stealth experts in no time.

Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki Utagawa Shopping District details

Utagawa Shopping District has three Tanuki for you to try and find. And it can be difficult to find them without any help. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Tanuki 1

Rewards:

XP +100

Emote: Graceful Landing

This Tanuki is up high, as it has chosen to transform itself into a great big billboard. So you’ll need to use Tengu to gain some altitude before you can find this one. In terms of location you want to follow the road east from the Torii Gate for the area. If you hit a T junction in the road going north and south, you’ve gone too far. Once you’re in the approximate area, get up high. Then using your Spectral Vision look for a large billboard that pings up on your sensors. It should be easy to spot, but if not, take a look at the map below to see the exact location.

Description upon finding:

Akito uncovers a tanuki wearing a pink flower on its head that had transofrmed into a billboard.

Tanuki 2

Rewards:

XP +100

Emote: XXX

XXX

Description upon finding:

To add

Tanuki 3

Rewards:

XP +100

Emote: XXX

XXX

Description upon finding:

To add

