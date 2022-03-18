0 comments

March update trailer for Street Fighter V Champion Edition revealed

by on March 18, 2022
 

Capcom has released a new trailer detailing the changes we can expect in the March Update to Street Fighter V Champion Edition.

You can check out the trailer that details the March Update of Street Fighter V Champion Edition here:

The main changes you can expect are:

  • New Battle Balance Update
  • Cel Shading Filter
  • Pixel Filter
  • New Tracksuit Colors
  • CAP-JAMS Remixes In-Game

The Street Fighter V Champion Edition March update goes live on March 29, 2022

Street Fighter V Champion Edition is out now on PC and PS4.

Chris Hyde