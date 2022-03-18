March update trailer for Street Fighter V Champion Edition revealed

0 comments
Capcom has released a new trailer detailing the changes we can expect in the March Update to Street Fighter V Champion Edition.
You can check out the trailer that details the March Update of Street Fighter V Champion Edition here:
The main changes you can expect are:
- New Battle Balance Update
- Cel Shading Filter
- Pixel Filter
- New Tracksuit Colors
- CAP-JAMS Remixes In-Game
The Street Fighter V Champion Edition March update goes live on March 29, 2022
Street Fighter V Champion Edition is out now on PC and PS4.