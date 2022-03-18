March update trailer for Street Fighter V Champion Edition revealed

Capcom has released a new trailer detailing the changes we can expect in the March Update to Street Fighter V Champion Edition.

You can check out the trailer that details the March Update of Street Fighter V Champion Edition here:

The main changes you can expect are:

New Battle Balance Update

Cel Shading Filter

Pixel Filter

New Tracksuit Colors

CAP-JAMS Remixes In-Game

The Street Fighter V Champion Edition March update goes live on March 29, 2022

Street Fighter V Champion Edition is out now on PC and PS4.