A classic game with a digital upgrade

A game comprised of lines, circles and crosses, has stood the test of time and dates back further than most of us would think. Noughts and Crosses, or Tic Tac Toe as it’s known in some places around the world, dates back to the Roman era. So, how has this classic game evolved within a digital world? Read on to find out.

Origin

As mentioned above, the basics of Tic Tac Toe date back to Roman times, where instead of using a piece of paper, it would be played by drawing a grid and filling the gaps with either noughts or crosses. It’s believed that Romans created their grid and filled it with what they had laying around, whether that be tokens, pebbles or other small pieces. It was here that Tern Lapilli was born. Tern Lapilli, otherwise known as Three Pebbles at a Time was a game that everyone could play. In fact, Tern Lapilli grids can still be found scribbled all around within Roman cities in the modern day.

Nobody is entirely sure exactly how the game evolved, but what historians do know, is that in 18th century England, there’s a record of a game similar to Noughts and Crosses being introduced. It’s believed that from England this variation of the game travelled the seas to America and other international shores.

In today’s world, the game is still played around the globe, under different names, yet the same game is in play. In America it’s known as Tic Tac Toe, whereas in the UK it’s still known as Noughts and Crosses, but the name can differentiate in different regions of Ireland, and around the world. In Norway it’s known as Twiddles and Bears, for example.

Noughts and Crosses in a digital age

