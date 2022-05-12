New LEGO Transformers Optimus Prime revealed, coming in June

A new LEGO Transformers Optimus Prime has been announced by The LEGO Group, and it’s coming on June 1st this year.

If you fancy it, you’ll have to shell out £149.99 for the new set, which will include over 1500 pieces and stand at 35cm tall in Robot mode, and 15cm high in alt-mode.

The new LEGO set will transport fans back to 1984 to when Transformers first exploded into popular culture with the original toy line and animated TV series. Modeled after the G1 Optimus Prime character, the new LEGO set includes remarkable attention to detail and features such as the ion blaster, Energon axe, an Energon Cube and the Autobot Matrix of Leadership which can be stored in the chest chamber.

Senior Designer at the LEGO Group, Joseph Patrick Kyde, says about the collaboration: “It has been an honour and joy to work together with Hasbro to develop a LEGO version of Optimus Prime! I am excited to see these two toy companies come together for the first time to celebrate the leader of the Autobots. Optimus Prime has become a pop culture symbol of courage, selflessness, and great leadership as well as an awesome toy that embodies the problem-solving and creativity skills that both companies value so much. It’s been a wonderful and challenging task to bring him to life using LEGO bricks, especially making sure that he can shift modes without disassembly and stay true to his signature look and style.”

Casey Collins, Head of Licensed Consumer Products and Business Development at Hasbro noted: “We’re excited to bring two of the world’s greatest play and entertainment companies together to celebrate this larger-than-life, iconic character – Optimus Prime. We know fans everywhere will be thrilled by this collaboration as it enables fans and families of all ages to create memories as they work together to build the LEGO Transformers Optimus Prime.”

Once complete building this 1,508-piece model, fans can admire their build with pride by adding the display plaque to pay tribute to the iconic Transformers character. You can order the set from the official store, here. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m back to building my LEGO Horizon Forbidden West set.