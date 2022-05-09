It’s become a bit of a tradition in this house to watch as much of the big speedrunning events as possible, so I was positively giddy to hear that the Summer Games Done Quick Schedule has been announced. With this event marking the return of in-person attendance for the massive charity extravaganza, it’s only fitting that the schedule is absolutely stacked with games. There are games that arrived this year like Tunic and Kirby and the Forgotten Land, classics like Pokemon Snap and Sonic Adventure, and even some oddball picks like a Pokemon Emerald randomizer. The show will end with two Elden Ring speedruns, which honestly feels fitting.

“Games Done Quick has announced its schedule for its annual summer speedrunning marathon, Summer Games Done Quick 2022. This will be the first time a GDQ event returns in-person since Awesome Games Done Quick 2020, and will be held June 26-July 3 at the DoubleTree Hilton Bloomington-Minneapolis Hotel in Bloomington, MN. SGDQ 2022 will also be broadcast on the official Games Done Quick Twitch channel.

The full schedule is now live here

Safety continues to be a primary concern for GDQ. Attendees must have proof of vaccination and agree to wear a properly fitted KN95/N95/KF94 face mask at all times during the event. Games Done Quick’s COVID-19 policy can be found here.

SGDQ 2022 is held this year in support of Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières. Donations can be made directly to the charity during the event via the viewing page available at GamesDoneQuick.com. One hundred percent of all SGDQ 2022 donations go directly to Doctors Without Borders.”