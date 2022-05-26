Top Gun: Maverick Expansion now available in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator has finally released the long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick Expansion, free to players across the entire Xbox platform family. The content features tons of content inspired by the sequel to the 1986 classic starring Tom Cruise.

The Top Gun: Maverick Expansion includes:

A Top Gun: Maverick Edition livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet.

Three training missions for the Super Hornet that will allow you to master radical flight manoeuvres including unrestricted take-offs, split S manoeuvres, and low altitude, high-speed manoeuvring through complex terrain.

Five high-speed, low-level challenges that require utmost skill to navigate just above mountains and traverse through canyons.

A carrier deck landing challenge, one of the most demanding operations in the world of military aviation.

A never-before-unveiled hypersonic aircraft that can attain speeds of Mach 10 and altitudes greater than 150,000 feet above sea level.

A mission to roar into the stratosphere.

Check out the trailer below, captured entirely in-game in 4K: