Disney Mirrorverse is a new mobile action RPG and it’s out now

Disney, Pixar Games, and Kabam have announced the launch of a new mobile action RPG called Disney Mirrorverse. According to the developer it’s “a new team-based action, role-playing game built in collaboration with Disney and Pixar Games”.

“We are excited to see the high level of positive interest in Disney Mirrorverse that fans and players around the world have shown during this announcement and pre-registration period,” said Seungwon Lee, Chief Executive Officer at Kabam. “Our friends at Disney and Pixar have been incredible to work with as we have created this new, divergent universe for Disney Pixar fans and mobile gamers to immerse in. Our Kabam product development has carefully put a great deal of time and energy into building a beautiful, deep, highly engaging mobile RPG game unlike anything fans have experienced before. We are all so excited to share Disney Mirrorverse with the world today.”

Here’s the official word:

Disney Mirrorverse has been created with stunning 3D animations of some of the most beloved and recognisable characters from the Disney and Pixar universe, who unite to form a team of empowered ‘Guardians’ as you’ve never seen them before. Reimagined as battle-ready characters, players lead their favourite heroes and villains to fight against those seeking to shatter the Mirrorverse – an all-new universe filled with worlds reflected from familiar Disney and Pixar films. As players progress through the game, an expanding roster of characters will be unlocked to join the quest and assemble into battle. Each Guardian has unique battle abilities, including an armoured-up Sulley, Star Command’s top space ranger Buzz Lightyear, the vengeful draconic mage Maleficent, and many more action-ready Guardians.

You can download the game now for iOS devices from the App Store, or Android devices from Google Play.

