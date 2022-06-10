Guile returns in Street Fighter 6

Following last week’s Street Fighter 6 reveal at the State of Play broadcast, Capcom has announced the return of the American hero, Guile. Joining other legends like Chun-Li, Luke, and Ryu, and brand new fighter Jamie, Guile returns as tough as ever. He’ll be back with some of his classic moves, along with new attacks that highlight the intense fighting style fans know and love. His moves will include:

Somersault Kick (Flash Kick) – The classic backflip kick

Sonic Boom – Guile’s main projectile ability

Sonic Blade – A stationary aerial slash

Sonic Hurricane – A massive aerial slash that lands directly ahead or diagonally upwards

Solid Puncher – Fires a flurry of small Sonic Boom projectiles

Crossfire Somersault – A brand new Super Art that fires a massive aerial slash followed by a devastating Somersault Kick