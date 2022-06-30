0 comments

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak | How to unlock the Citadel Sub-camp

by on June 30, 2022
monster hunter rise sunbreak citadel sub-camp
 

The Citadel is the second and final expedition area you’ll unlock in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It’s a large, snowy area, scattered with ancient ruins and separated by flowing rivers. As with most locations in Monster Hunter Rise, it has a lot of verticality. It also has an incredibly hard-to-find Sub-camp. Luckily for you, we know where it is. Read on to find the location of the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Citadel Sub-Camp.

Where is the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Citadel Sub-camp?

There are multiple spots on this map that would be perfect for a Sub-camp, with underground areas, numerous ruined buildings and several arena-like areas. But the actual location is nestled in the top corner of the map where you probably won’t even think to look. This one is an essential find, though: the map is pretty huge, and the monsters have a tendency to haunt the larger open areas in the extremes of the map. You’ll often find yourself having to cross the map quickly.

MHRS Citadel Sub-camp

You’ll need to head to Area 4 and work your way through the cavernous rocks to find it. When you do, return to Oboro the Merchant in Elgado. He’ll ask you to slay 8 pesky Boggis, small monsters you’ll find everywhere. Wipe them out and return to him and he’ll unlock the Sub-camp for you.

CLICK HERE FOR THE MONSTER HUNTER RISE SUNBREAK JUNGLE SUB-CAMP

So there you go: that’s how you locate and unlock the Citadel Sub-camp. Still need to locate the other Sub-Camps? Here’s our guide on all the locations and requirements. And for more hunts, tips, and secrets, check out our complete guide to Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Liked it? Take a second to support GodisaGeek.com on Patreon!

Guides

CapcomGuideHintsMonster HunterMonster Hunter RiseMonster Hunter Rise Sunbreaksub-camptips

Mick Fraser

Senior Content Editor Mick has been playing games for over 30 years and writing about them for around 12. After drifting from site to site for a while, settling briefly at the now-defunct Made2Game and freelancing for the gone-but-not-forgotten NintendoGamer Magazine, he came at last to rest at Godisageek. Mick has been a reviewer, staff writer and content editor here for some time, while also moonlighting a little for Red Bull Games. He has 4 kids, has written 2 novels, and sometimes even manages to pay a bill or two. You'll usually find him defending the galaxy in Destiny 2, battling evil in Diablo 3, or lurking in the background on Twitter. Find him there @Jedi_Beats_Tank, or on XBL (JediWaster247), PSN (Jedi_Waster) or Nintendo (JediWaster).