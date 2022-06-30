The Citadel is the second and final expedition area you’ll unlock in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It’s a large, snowy area, scattered with ancient ruins and separated by flowing rivers. As with most locations in Monster Hunter Rise, it has a lot of verticality. It also has an incredibly hard-to-find Sub-camp. Luckily for you, we know where it is. Read on to find the location of the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Citadel Sub-Camp.

Where is the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Citadel Sub-camp?

There are multiple spots on this map that would be perfect for a Sub-camp, with underground areas, numerous ruined buildings and several arena-like areas. But the actual location is nestled in the top corner of the map where you probably won’t even think to look. This one is an essential find, though: the map is pretty huge, and the monsters have a tendency to haunt the larger open areas in the extremes of the map. You’ll often find yourself having to cross the map quickly.

You’ll need to head to Area 4 and work your way through the cavernous rocks to find it. When you do, return to Oboro the Merchant in Elgado. He’ll ask you to slay 8 pesky Boggis, small monsters you’ll find everywhere. Wipe them out and return to him and he’ll unlock the Sub-camp for you.

So there you go: that’s how you locate and unlock the Citadel Sub-camp. Still need to locate the other Sub-Camps? Here’s our guide on all the locations and requirements. And for more hunts, tips, and secrets, check out our complete guide to Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available on PC and Nintendo Switch.