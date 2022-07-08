8 Reasons Why Playing Video Games is Beneficial

How many hours do you spend playing video games? If you’re like most people, it’s probably more than you care to admit!

With all of the technological advances over the past several years, video games have become increasingly sophisticated and graphically impressive.

More and more individuals are turning to games to spend time with their family because so many people are remaining indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic—it’s become a fantastic way to spend quality time together.

But beyond being just fun to play, the benefits of video games help explain why people continue to become obsessed with them—and it may even convince you to pick up that controller one more time!

Improve Cognitive Abilities

According to a study by the University of Minnesota, playing video games can improve cognitive skills such as problem solving and memory. The games help train your brain to think quickly and make decisions in a split second. This can be suitable for practical scenarios when you have to act quickly. In addition, video games have been shown to improve hand-eye coordination, fine motor skills, and attention span.

Improve Problem-Solving Skills and Logic

One of the primary benefits of video games is that they can help improve your problem-solving skills and logic. This is because playing video games frequently requires players to utilize critical thinking to advance. In addition, many games also include puzzles that must be solved to progress. These puzzles test your logical thinking and teach new strategies for solving problems outside the game.

Increased Hand-To-Eye Coordination

It can help you develop better hand-eye coordination, one of the most significant benefits of video games. This is because when you’re playing a game, you’re constantly reacting to what’s happening on the screen and making split-second decisions. This improved coordination can carry over into real-life situations. For example, if you’re a surgeon, being able to react quickly and make precise movements could mean the difference between life and death.

Greater Multi-Tasking Ability

Studies have shown that those who play video games are better able to multi-task and switch between tasks. This is likely because video games require players to keep track of multiple things, such as the game itself, their character’s health and ammo, their enemies, or their objectives. Not only does this quickness enable these people to juggle tasks efficiently, but it can also impact their personal and professional lives. It may also benefit children with ADHD, for example, helping them focus more effectively on their homework for shorter periods.

Faster and More Accurate Decision Making

Playing video games requires you to make decisions quickly and accurately to succeed. This can help you in other areas of your life where you need to make decisions quickly, such as in your career. Playing video games also helps you develop faster reflexes, so it will be easier for you to react quickly when someone challenges you or there’s an emergency. And since these games are interactive, it trains your brain and improves mental functioning over time.

Increased Attention to Detail

The amount of research on video games’ effects has grown along with their popularity. And there are some benefits to playing video games that might surprise you. For example, playing can help improve your attention to detail. A study that had people play the video game Super Mario 64 found that after just 30 minutes of gameplay, participants’ ability to pay attention and detect changes in their environment improved. The researchers believe that action video games train players to process information and make split-second decisions rapidly.

Language Learning (Believe It or Not, It Helps With Learning New Vocabulary to Improving Listening)

You’re constantly listening to and trying to understand new vocabulary when you play a game. This exposure can help improve your listening skills and expand your vocabulary. If you want to learn English with 1 on 1 tutoring, be sure to check out English Tutors from AmazingTalker. They also have Spanish Tutors.

It also allows you to learn about different cultures and traditions by being immersed in them. For example, if you play a role-playing game set in Ancient Greece with gods like Zeus and Hades as characters, it will teach you some of the myths surrounding those figures.

Enhanced Prosocial Behaviors

While some believe that violent video games lead to aggression, studies have shown this may not be true. Video game play has been shown to improve prosocial behavior, according to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology. These behaviors are intended to help others and include helping, sharing, cooperating, and showing empathy. The study found that gamers who played cooperative games were likelier to help others when asked to do so.

Conclusion

Overall, playing video games has many benefits. These benefits include improving coordination, problem-solving skills, and memory, as well as providing a sense of accomplishment and relieving boredom or stress. In addition, playing video games can be social, promote teamwork, and even lead to a career in the gaming industry. So, in conclusion, it’s not just fun and games when it comes to playing video games; there are plenty of benefits! Especially for people who like to be active without actually having to do anything physical, video games may provide the perfect solution.

So don’t be afraid; next time you feel like gaming, don’t feel guilty about it—you’re actually doing something good for yourself!