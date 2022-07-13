Bayonetta 3 finally gets a release date for Nintendo switch

For those of you who’ve been patiently waiting for a release date for Bayonetta 3, it’s time to get excited. Today, it was announced that the third entry into the popular hack-and-slash franchise will be coming on October 28 for Nintendo Switch. There was also a brand new trailer released to celebrate the announcement, and you’ll be able to watch it below.

Bayonetta 3 sees the ferocious Umbra Witch join forces with some familiar faces, the mysterious Viola, and other Bayonettas to stop the human-made Homunculi from destroying everything. As seen in the trailer below, players will meet a coven of Bayonettas while fighting through the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China, and beyond. There’re also new abilities such as the Demon Masquerade, which uses over-the-top combos and demonic powers to kick the Homunculi’s ass. New playable character Viola is an in-training witch, and she’s ready to unleash hell with her sword and trusty companion, the feline demon Cheshire.

To coincide with the release, a special Trinity Masquerade Edition of Bayonetta 3 will be available, featuring a full-colour art book which will showcase all the beauties and beasts of the game, and three exclusive title sheets for each game that combines to form a panoramic artwork. There will be more details revealed in the future. It has also been revealed that the original Bayonetta will launch for Nintendo Switch as a physical release on September 30, getting players ready for the highly-anticipated third title.