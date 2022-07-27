0 comments

Lord Winklebottom Investigates | Complete Walkthrough

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough
 

Lord Winklebottom Investigates is a fun, if a little confusing point-and-click adventure, and certainly one where you will find a walkthrough useful. The game has its own brand of progression logic often revolving around Lord Winklebottom having to know (or at least semi-know) he needs something before he’ll bother to entertain picking it up. As so it can sometimes feel confusing how to progress. But do not worry, we here at God is a Geek have finished Lord Winklebottom Investigates and have pulled together a complete walkthrough for you. It tells you what you need to do and in what order to be successful. We’ve also broken down the walkthrough into the various main steps you have to complete to help you if you are stuck on a particular part of the game.

Read on for our full Lord Winklebottom Investigates walkthrough:

Investigate vs Interact

Throughout the walkthrough, it may explicitly say to either “Investigate” an item or “Interact” with it. This is important because these are separate actions in the game, that do different things, and doing one instead of the other may prevent logic progression. When we say Investigate we mean, click on the monocle icon next to an item. Interact means using the hoof icon instead. Make sure you use the correct command at each step in the walkthrough.

Spoiler Warning

It might be obvious, but we’re about to go into the entire solution for Lord Winklebottom Investigates. So only click below if you are truly stuck on the game or aren’t bothered about solutions or even plot points being spoiled.

Lord Winklebottom Investigates | Complete Walkthrough

PROLOGUE

MAKE THE TEA

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Tea

GET INTO THE PUB

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Pub

GET THE WOOD AND THE TAR

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Wood Tar

SAIL AWAY

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Sail Away

ACT 1: THE CASE OF THE EXPIRED AXOLOTL

SPEAK TO EVERYONE

RETRIEVE THE CRYSTAL BALL

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Crystal Ball

MAKE A KEY

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Key

GET THE GREASE

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Grease

TELEPHONE THE MAINLAND

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Telephone

TURN THE PRESSURE VALVE

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Pressure Valve

ACT 2: THE GAME IS AHOOF!

GET THE MAP

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Map

REACH THE SUBMARINE

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Submarine

MAKE A DIVING HELMET

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Diving Helmet

PERFORM AN AUTOPSY

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Autopsy

FILL UP THE NOTEBOOK

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Notebook

HAVE A SEANCE

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Seance

 

UNLOCK THE SAFE

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Safe

ACT 3: GODS AND MONSTERS

HOW TO GET THROUGH THE FOREST

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Forest

 

HOW TO GET INTO THE LIGHTHOUSE

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Lighthouse

 

THE CELLAR

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Cellar

 

 

 

 

