Lord Winklebottom Investigates is a fun, if a little confusing point-and-click adventure, and certainly one where you will find a walkthrough useful. The game has its own brand of progression logic often revolving around Lord Winklebottom having to know (or at least semi-know) he needs something before he’ll bother to entertain picking it up. As so it can sometimes feel confusing how to progress. But do not worry, we here at God is a Geek have finished Lord Winklebottom Investigates and have pulled together a complete walkthrough for you. It tells you what you need to do and in what order to be successful. We’ve also broken down the walkthrough into the various main steps you have to complete to help you if you are stuck on a particular part of the game.

Read on for our full Lord Winklebottom Investigates walkthrough:

Investigate vs Interact

Throughout the walkthrough, it may explicitly say to either “Investigate” an item or “Interact” with it. This is important because these are separate actions in the game, that do different things, and doing one instead of the other may prevent logic progression. When we say Investigate we mean, click on the monocle icon next to an item. Interact means using the hoof icon instead. Make sure you use the correct command at each step in the walkthrough.

Spoiler Warning

It might be obvious, but we’re about to go into the entire solution for Lord Winklebottom Investigates. So only click below if you are truly stuck on the game or aren’t bothered about solutions or even plot points being spoiled.

Lord Winklebottom Investigates | Complete Walkthrough

PROLOGUE

ACT 1: THE CASE OF THE EXPIRED AXOLOTL

ACT 2: THE GAME IS AHOOF!

ACT 3: GODS AND MONSTERS