Make A Diving Helmet is the twelfth part of our complete walkthrough for Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters. In it, we tackle how to Make A Diving Helmet on your adventure. You should have no trouble with Lord Winklebottom Investigates if you follow the steps below.
Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | Make A Diving Helmet
OVERVIEW
With access to the Submarine, we now have some items we can gather. However, you’ll notice that we cannot get beyond that pesky Airlock Door to our right. We need a way for Lord Winklebottom to breathe underwater. There hasn’t been a giraffe-shaped helmet lying around anywhere, so we’re going to need to use our heads a little to come up with something a little more homemade to help. We’ll show you here all the steps you need to follow.
ACTIONS
SUBMARINE: Interact with Airlock Door
SUBMARINE: Pick up Crowbar
DINING ROOM: Interact with the Vase of Flowers
You will end up eating the flowers. Note how Lord Winklebottom quips his head can reach all the way into the Vase.
DINING ROOM: Pick up Glass Vase
STUDY: Investigate Diving Suit
STUDY: Pick up Diving Helmet
RIGHT CORRIDOR: Use Gilfrey’s Key in Attic
ATTIC STAIRS: Use Crowbar on Attic Door
ATTIC: Pick up Duct Tape
ORANGERY: Pick up Hosepipe
Use Hosepipe with Diving Helmet to make Helmet with Pipe
Use Glass Vase with Helmet with Pipe
You will now have created a Diving Helmet that Lord Winklebottom can use. It is now time to go and test it out.
SUBMARINE: Interact with Airlock
UNDERWATER: Exhaust dialogue with Octopus
CAVE: Use Knife on Octopus for Thin Transparent Wire
CAVE: Exhaust dialogue with Octopus
Note If you don’t do this step, the Octopus will keep calling to you, preventing you from leaving the Cave, so you may as well do it straightaway. He reveals some interesting information that could be pertinent to the case.