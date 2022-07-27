Make A Diving Helmet is the twelfth part of our complete walkthrough for Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters. In it, we tackle how to Make A Diving Helmet on your adventure. You should have no trouble with Lord Winklebottom Investigates if you follow the steps below.

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | Make A Diving Helmet

OVERVIEW

With access to the Submarine, we now have some items we can gather. However, you’ll notice that we cannot get beyond that pesky Airlock Door to our right. We need a way for Lord Winklebottom to breathe underwater. There hasn’t been a giraffe-shaped helmet lying around anywhere, so we’re going to need to use our heads a little to come up with something a little more homemade to help. We’ll show you here all the steps you need to follow.

ACTIONS

SUBMARINE: Interact with Airlock Door

SUBMARINE: Pick up Crowbar

DINING ROOM: Interact with the Vase of Flowers

You will end up eating the flowers. Note how Lord Winklebottom quips his head can reach all the way into the Vase.

DINING ROOM: Pick up Glass Vase

STUDY: Investigate Diving Suit

STUDY: Pick up Diving Helmet

RIGHT CORRIDOR: Use Gilfrey’s Key in Attic

ATTIC STAIRS: Use Crowbar on Attic Door

ATTIC: Pick up Duct Tape

ORANGERY: Pick up Hosepipe

Use Hosepipe with Diving Helmet to make Helmet with Pipe

Use Glass Vase with Helmet with Pipe

You will now have created a Diving Helmet that Lord Winklebottom can use. It is now time to go and test it out.

SUBMARINE: Interact with Airlock

UNDERWATER: Exhaust dialogue with Octopus

CAVE: Use Knife on Octopus for Thin Transparent Wire

CAVE: Exhaust dialogue with Octopus

Note If you don’t do this step, the Octopus will keep calling to you, preventing you from leaving the Cave, so you may as well do it straightaway. He reveals some interesting information that could be pertinent to the case.