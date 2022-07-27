Make a Key is the seventh part of our complete walkthrough for Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters. In it, we tackle how to Make a Key on your adventure. You should have no trouble with Lord Winklebottom Investigates if you follow the steps below.

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | Make a Key

OVERVIEW

Now we’ve retrieved the Crystal Ball, the urgent drama has subsided and now we can get back to further investigating Aristotle Gilfrey’s murder. The first thing we need to do is get him out of that tube he’s floating in. But to do that, there are a few steps we need to do first. Right now we can’t access a room we need as it is locked. And the key itself is missing. As such, we are going to have to use a bit or ingenuity to fashion our own key to access this new room. Read on to see the steps we need to follow to Make a Key

ACTIONS

OUTSIDE: Investigate Mud

BATHROOM: Open Medicine Cupboard

BATHROOM: Take Medicine Bottle

ORANGERY: Look at Tropical Pitcher Plant

ORANGERY: Interact with Tropical Pitcher Plant

STUDY: Look at Reference Books

STUDY: Interact with Reference Books

ORANGERY: Use Medicine Bottle on Tropical Pitcher Plant

STUDY: Open Writing Desk

STUDY: Investigate Letter Opener

STUDY: Pick up Letter Opener

KITCHEN: Use Letter Opener on Dumb Waiter

KITCHEN: Look inside Dumb Waiter

WATER PUMP: Investigate Bottle of Lye

WATER PUMP: Pick up Bottle of Lye

OUTSIDE: Use Bottle of Sap on Key Print to make Sap-Filled Key Print

OUTSIDE: Use Lye on Sap-Filled Key Print to make Liquid-Filled Key Print

OUTSIDE: Speak to Pumphrey about “Heat Source”

DINING ROOM: Use Unlit Paraffin Lamp on Fireplace to make Lit Paraffin Lamp

OUTSIDE: Use Lit Paraffin Lamp on Liquid-Filled Key Print to make Cast Key

KITCHEN: Use Cast Key on Side Door

Now we are inside the Water Pump room, there is an action we can perform that we couldn’t do before and that is:

WATER PUMP: Turn off Pump Switch