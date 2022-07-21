OlliOlli World and Oxenfree are having a crossover

Two pretty cool games are teaming up to provide some crossover content for OlliOlli World, as the latest DLC “Void Riders” has a way to get some Oxenfree in your skating game.



The news comes courtesy of Night School Studio, the developer behind Oxenfree, and of course Oxenfree II, who says that to access the new content in OlliOlli World you need to go to the portal mode and enter the postcode “MV32FR33”.

“Mysteriously, the postcode was embedded via morse code in a video from OlliOlli World and an Instagram Live broadcast. Are there aliens, ghosts, or something even more nefarious infiltrating the social media accounts?”

In OlliOlli World‘s new DLC, extra steezy extraterrestrials, Sair’Rah, Khehvyn, and Pftangxi, have arrived in Radlandia, with the intention of acquiring skater specimens for the mighty Nebulord, VOID Riders. Players will find themselves swept up in the alien abduction adventure with a familiar face, as they are able to kickflip their way through levels dressed as Alex from OXENFREE and grind to an all-new remix of scntfc’s “Beacon Beach”, the Nikitch Dubby edit.

Lyle reviewed the game back in February this year, saying it’s a “beautiful skateboarding game, which is a ton of fun in the early worlds. Unfortunately as the complexity and difficulty amps up, the enjoyment quickly turns to frustration. As much as I wanted to adore this colourful game, the checkpoint issues and overly complex abilities made the experience less than gnarly.”