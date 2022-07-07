RIG Pro Series of gaming headsets announced during Nacon Connect

As part of Nacon Connect event that’s just taken place, Nacon has announced a new run of the RIG PRO Series of gaming headsets.

The three models announced are the 300 PRO, the 500 PRO, and the 800 PRO, and all will be available from Autumn 2022.

Let’s get into the details, shall we?

RIG 300 PRO

300 PRO HS for PlayStation, available in black or white: 29,99€ / 24,99£

300 PRO HX for Xbox, available in black or white: 29,99€ / 24,99£

300 PRO HN for Nintendo Switch: 29,99€ / 24,99£

Gamers can now play better for longer with the uncompromising performance of the RIG 300 PRO. Precision tuned 40mm drivers provide premiere audio while oversized, noise-isolating ear cups provide signature RIG comfort. Also featuring a boom microphone which can be flipped up discreetly for easy storage and an easy-to-reach inline controls to mute and adjust volume. Built for extreme durability, the 300 PRO features a virtually unbreakable modular design that is lightweight and ideal for those long gaming sessions. Gamers can find their perfect fit with a small, medium and large adjustable sizing.

The RIG 300 PRO is available for the Nintendo Switch (HN), PS5 and PS4 (HS), Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One (HX). All models are also compatible across other consoles, as well as PC and mobile devices with the universal 3.5mm connector.

RIG 500 PRO GEN 2

500 PRO HC GEN 2, for consoles, available in black or white: 79,99€ / 69,99£

500 PRO HA GEN 2, for PC: 79,99€ / 69,99£

The RIG 500 PRO Gen 2 takes everything gamers love about the first generation 500 PRO and adds a few upgrades, including a comfort-enhanced steel headband that is both highly durable and flexible while also being lightweight. Additionally, RIG’s signature exoskeleton earcup design isolates low distortion 50mm drivers that have been specifically tuned for immersive game audio.

The 500 PRO HC and 500 PRO HA are precisely tuned for 3D Game Audio and includes a 2-year Dolby Atmos activation code enabling gamers to react faster and more accurately as they can detect the distance and direction of threats.

RIG 500 PRO HC is compatible across consoles, as well as PC and mobile devices with its universal 3.5mm connector. The 500 PRO HA is designed for PC and includes a y-adaptor and is also compatible across all consoles.

RIG 800 PRO

800 PRO HS, for PlayStation: 199,99€ / 199,99£

800 PRO HX, for Xbox: 199,99€ / 199,99£

800 PRO HD, for PC: 199,99€ / 199,99£

With an all-new, multifunction base station, the 800 PRO provides gamers with lag-free wireless audio as well as seamless charging. The base station also comes equipped with a removable USB wireless adaptor that can be plugged directly into a console, allowing the stand to be placed anywhere for convenient charging.

Alongside the base station, the 800 PRO features RIG signature premium audio with powerful 40mm drivers that have been precisely tuned for 3D audio. Available in three models, the 800 PRO HS is designed for PlayStation®, the RIG 800 PRO HX is officially licensed for Xbox® and the 800 PRO HD is designed for PC. The 800 PRO HD and 800 PRO HX includes Dolby Atmos for Headphones. Gamers can experience three-dimensional precision audio by simply connecting the dock or USB wireless adaptor to the PC or to the Xbox console.