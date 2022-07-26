World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King classic is coming this September

Blizzard has announced that the “authentic re-creation” of the most acclaimed second expansion, World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic, is coming on September 26th.

Even better than a release date is the news that it won’t cost a penny if you have an active WoW subscription. It will launch on September 26th at 11pm UK time and will be available on all World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic realms.

“The epic moments in Wrath of the Lich King Classic feature vast icy environments, unique dungeons and raids, and a gripping conclusion to the story of Prince Arthas,” said World of Warcraft executive producer Holly Longdale. “All of this and more made it a favourite of many of our players and us at Blizzard as well. We’re looking forward to providing an authentic experience for returning veterans and an awesome adventure for newcomers exploring Azeroth for the first time.”

Rising with this expansion is the fearsome Death Knight hero class, available to all players and starting at level 55. As former champions of the Lich King, Death Knights conquer their foes using dark magic and runic power. Also featured is the original iteration of the World of Warcraft achievement system, celebrating a wide range of player accomplishments in the game, and the introduction of the Inscription profession, which enables players to scribe ability-enhancing glyphs that alter the appearance and modify the properties of spells and abilities. Players will be able to put their skills and new abilities to the test in the 13 memorable dungeons from Wrath of the Lich King, such as Ahn’Kahet: The Old Kingdom, where they’ll face the minions of the Old God Yogg-Saron, and the plague-infested Culling of Stratholme, which recreates the tragic event from Warcraft history that led to the downfall of Prince Arthas. Those seeking the ultimate challenge can take on the 9 raids introduced in the expansion, such as the updated versions of Naxxramas and Onyxia’s Lair from pre-expansion World of Warcraft, and of course Icecrown Citadel, where the story of the Lich King reaches its cinematic conclusion.

As the launch date comes closer, there will be a 50%-bonus-XP event that will run until the World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic release date. Also, before it hits, players will be able to create one Death Knight per classic realm, which can be levelled to 70 through Burning Crusade Classic until September 26th. In addition, players will also be able to purchase optional upgrades, including new cosmetic items and a level-70 character boost for those who might not yet have a fully levelled character.