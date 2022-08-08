Drop Dead: The Cabin coming to Meta Quest 2 this year

Indie studio Soul Assembly has announced that Drop Dead: The Cabin is coming to Meta Quest 2 later this year.

The studio says it will take everything people loved about Drop Dead and the zombie shooting, but “fleshes it out into a rousing, strategic co-op shooter full of variety”. You can check out the trailer, below.

Drop Dead: The Cabin puts players in the role of two backpackers lost in the woods looking for somewhere to hunker down. Fortuitously they come across a mysterious abandoned Cabin. Little did your wayward hikers realize that this life-saving shelter was home to mad scientist Dr Monday, and the undead monstrosities he wrought to life.

If you’re interested in beta testing the game, you can do so by joining the Discord server, here.

“With Drop Dead: The Cabin we wanted to create a fully immersive cooperative survival experience that is more than simply an onslaught, but rather a tactical challenge that requires teamwork, planning, and solid communication to survive,” said David Solari, CEO at Soul Assembly. “We’re big fans of classic 80s horror like The Evil Dead, The Cabin in the Woods, and Stranger Things, so we wanted to deliver our love letter to the genre in the most immersive way possible: VR”.

Combat is fast, frenetic, and dynamic as you constantly shift from hunter to hunted. Using a physics-based interaction model and advanced haptics, you can grab your gun from its holster, slam in a mag, line up a headshot, and blast a zombie’s undead brains out! And if you’re finding yourself low on ammo, you can always grab a baseball bat and bludgeon your monstrous foes to death. Earn XP by slaying enemies to increase your attributes and become the ultimate zombie killer! Easy to play, difficult to master, surviving the Cabin is extremely challenging. No two playthroughs will ever be the same, as objectives, encounters, key locations and pickups are remixed each run. With a run length suitable for multiplayer and VR comfort, each session is designed to be a unique, harrowing challenge.