LucidSound announces LS100X Wireless Gaming Headset

LucidSound has announced a brand new Wireless Gaming Headset in the form of the LS100X, which will cost $99.99 and offer 130 hours of battery life.

LucidSound says that thanks to the aforementioned battery life and “lightweight, ergonomic design, the LS100X is perfect for marathon gaming sessions”.

A few other key features of the LS100X are:

Custom tuned 50mm drivers and 3 EQ modes for enhanced audio that caters to the user’s needs

Mic Monitoring so users’ can hear their own voice when chatting with teammates

Quick access audio controls with voice prompts for easy transitions between audio settings

Here’s the official blurb on the LS100X:

LS100X is a feature rich wireless gaming headset for Xbox Series X|S from LucidSound. Also compatible with Xbox One, Windows 10/11 and on Mobile devices via Bluetooth. This headset is designed as a high-value wireless option that’s groundbreaking when it comes to the amount of features included and will be available at a very competitive price of MSRP $99.99. The LS100X is engineered to be extremely light weight and comfortable for long gaming sessions.

We’ve reviewed LucidSound headsets before in the past, like the LS15X, which Mick liked a lot this year, saying it’s “a fantastic headset for a mid-range budget. It’ll set you back in the region of £80 – £90, but it’s worth every penny for the battery life, sound quality, and comfort factor”.

The LS40 fared just as well back in 2017, where David Hunter said of the review process: “Over the past two weeks, the LS40s have given me many reasons to love them, and have provided nothing I can reasonably mark them down for”.

The LS100X is going to be available from LucidSound’s official site and Amazon, and will be out on August 2nd. More retailers will be added in 2022.