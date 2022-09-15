FIFA 23 5 Star Skillers released | Top 25 skill players

FIFA 23 5 star skillers are always a hot topic of discussion, because they are the players lots of people like to use, and we have a list of 48 to pick from.

As usual with these lists, the FIFA 23 5 star skillers are listed with team, then player name, then position, and finally overall rating. If they’re a new player on the list, we’ve put “NEW” as well, aren’t we nice?

Paris Saint-Germain Mbappé, Kylian ST 91 Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo ST 90 Paris Saint-Germain Neymar Jr LW 89 Real Madrid Vinícius Jr. LW 86 RB Leipzig Nkunku, Christopher SS 86 – NEW Bayern München Coman, Kingsley LM 86 – NEW Liverpool Thiago CM 86 Manchester City Mahrez, Riyad RW 86 FC Barcelona Depay, Memphis SS 85 Juventus Pogba, Paul CM 85 Manchester United Sancho, Jadon LW 84 Atlético de Madrid João Félix SS 84 Arsenal Ødegaard, Martin CAM 84 Juventus Di María, Ángel RW 84 FC Barcelona Dembélé, Ousmane RW 83 Chelsea Ziyech, Hakim RW 83 Liverpool Roberto Firmino SS 83 Juventus Cuadrado, Juan RB 83 Manchester United Antony RW 82 – NEW West Ham United Lucas Paquetá CAM 82 – NEW Crystal Palace Zaha, Wilfried LW 82 Aston Villa Coutinho CAM 82 Milan Ibrahimović, Zlatan ST 82 Manchester United Rashford, Marcus LW 81 Newcastle United Saint-Maximin, Allan LM 81 Sevilla FC Corona, Jesús RW 81 Benfica David Neres RW 79 AZ Karlsson, Jesper LW 78 – NEW Al Ittihad Igor Coronado CAM 77 Salernitana Ribéry, Franck SS 77 – NEW Celtic Jota LW 76 – NEW Al Hilal Matheus Pereira CAM 76 – NEW Atlanta United FC Moreno, Marcelino CAM 76 FC Cincinnati Acosta, Luciano CAM 76 Chicago Fire FC Shaqiri, Xherdan CAM 76 VfB Stuttgart Silas RM 75 Olympiqque de Marseille Harit, Amine LM 75 – NEW SC Freiburg Kyereh, Daniel-Kofi CAM 75 – NEW Gaziantep FK Maxim, Alexandru CAM 75 Daegu FC Cesinha LW 75 Olympique Lyonnais Cherki, Rayan LW 73 New York City FC Talles Magno LM 71 Rio Ave Hernâni RM 71 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Barrow, Modou LM 70 Delfín SC Rojas, Juan Diego RM 68 Vålerenga Fotball Sahraoui, Osame LW 67 Hibernian McGeady, Aiden LM 67 Livingston Bahamboula, Dylan RW 63 – NEW

Catch up on all things FIFA 23 including the top 25 Bundesliga players, right here.