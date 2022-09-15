FIFA 23 5 Star Skillers released | Top 25 skill players

0 comments
FIFA 23 5 star skillers are always a hot topic of discussion, because they are the players lots of people like to use, and we have a list of 48 to pick from.
As usual with these lists, the FIFA 23 5 star skillers are listed with team, then player name, then position, and finally overall rating. If they’re a new player on the list, we’ve put “NEW” as well, aren’t we nice?
- Paris Saint-Germain Mbappé, Kylian ST 91
- Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo ST 90
- Paris Saint-Germain Neymar Jr LW 89
- Real Madrid Vinícius Jr. LW 86
- RB Leipzig Nkunku, Christopher SS 86 – NEW
- Bayern München Coman, Kingsley LM 86 – NEW
- Liverpool Thiago CM 86
- Manchester City Mahrez, Riyad RW 86
- FC Barcelona Depay, Memphis SS 85
- Juventus Pogba, Paul CM 85
- Manchester United Sancho, Jadon LW 84
- Atlético de Madrid João Félix SS 84
- Arsenal Ødegaard, Martin CAM 84
- Juventus Di María, Ángel RW 84
- FC Barcelona Dembélé, Ousmane RW 83
- Chelsea Ziyech, Hakim RW 83
- Liverpool Roberto Firmino SS 83
- Juventus Cuadrado, Juan RB 83
- Manchester United Antony RW 82 – NEW
- West Ham United Lucas Paquetá CAM 82 – NEW
- Crystal Palace Zaha, Wilfried LW 82
- Aston Villa Coutinho CAM 82
- Milan Ibrahimović, Zlatan ST 82
- Manchester United Rashford, Marcus LW 81
- Newcastle United Saint-Maximin, Allan LM 81
- Sevilla FC Corona, Jesús RW 81
- Benfica David Neres RW 79
- AZ Karlsson, Jesper LW 78 – NEW
- Al Ittihad Igor Coronado CAM 77
- Salernitana Ribéry, Franck SS 77 – NEW
- Celtic Jota LW 76 – NEW
- Al Hilal Matheus Pereira CAM 76 – NEW
- Atlanta United FC Moreno, Marcelino CAM 76
- FC Cincinnati Acosta, Luciano CAM 76
- Chicago Fire FC Shaqiri, Xherdan CAM 76
- VfB Stuttgart Silas RM 75
- Olympiqque de Marseille Harit, Amine LM 75 – NEW
- SC Freiburg Kyereh, Daniel-Kofi CAM 75 – NEW
- Gaziantep FK Maxim, Alexandru CAM 75
- Daegu FC Cesinha LW 75
- Olympique Lyonnais Cherki, Rayan LW 73
- New York City FC Talles Magno LM 71
- Rio Ave Hernâni RM 71
- Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Barrow, Modou LM 70
- Delfín SC Rojas, Juan Diego RM 68
- Vålerenga Fotball Sahraoui, Osame LW 67
- Hibernian McGeady, Aiden LM 67
- Livingston Bahamboula, Dylan RW 63 – NEW
