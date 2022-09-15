FIFA 23 5 Star Skillers released | Top 25 skill players

0 comments

by on September 15, 2022
FIFA 23 5 Star Skillers released
 

FIFA 23 5 star skillers are always a hot topic of discussion, because they are the players lots of people like to use, and we have a list of 48 to pick from.

As usual with these lists, the FIFA 23 5 star skillers are listed with team, then player name, then position, and finally overall rating. If they’re a new player on the list, we’ve put “NEW” as well, aren’t we nice?

  1. Paris Saint-Germain Mbappé, Kylian ST 91
  2. Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo ST 90
  3. Paris Saint-Germain Neymar Jr LW 89
  4. Real Madrid Vinícius Jr. LW 86
  5. RB Leipzig Nkunku, Christopher SS 86 NEW
  6. Bayern München Coman, Kingsley LM 86 NEW
  7. Liverpool Thiago CM 86
  8. Manchester City Mahrez, Riyad RW 86
  9. FC Barcelona Depay, Memphis SS 85
  10. Juventus Pogba, Paul CM 85
  11. Manchester United Sancho, Jadon LW 84
  12. Atlético de Madrid João Félix SS 84
  13. Arsenal Ødegaard, Martin CAM 84
  14. Juventus Di María, Ángel RW 84
  15. FC Barcelona Dembélé, Ousmane RW 83
  16. Chelsea Ziyech, Hakim RW 83
  17. Liverpool Roberto Firmino SS 83
  18. Juventus Cuadrado, Juan RB 83
  19. Manchester United Antony RW 82 – NEW
  20. West Ham United Lucas Paquetá CAM 82 – NEW
  21. Crystal Palace Zaha, Wilfried LW 82
  22. Aston Villa Coutinho CAM 82
  23. Milan Ibrahimović, Zlatan ST 82
  24. Manchester United Rashford, Marcus LW 81
  25. Newcastle United Saint-Maximin, Allan LM 81
  26. Sevilla FC Corona, Jesús RW 81
  27. Benfica David Neres RW 79
  28. AZ Karlsson, Jesper LW 78 – NEW
  29. Al Ittihad Igor Coronado CAM 77
  30. Salernitana Ribéry, Franck SS 77 – NEW
  31. Celtic Jota LW 76 – NEW
  32. Al Hilal Matheus Pereira CAM 76 – NEW
  33. Atlanta United FC Moreno, Marcelino CAM 76
  34. FC Cincinnati Acosta, Luciano CAM 76
  35. Chicago Fire FC Shaqiri, Xherdan CAM 76
  36. VfB Stuttgart Silas RM 75
  37. Olympiqque de Marseille Harit, Amine LM 75 – NEW
  38. SC Freiburg Kyereh, Daniel-Kofi CAM 75 – NEW
  39. Gaziantep FK Maxim, Alexandru CAM 75
  40. Daegu FC Cesinha LW 75
  41. Olympique Lyonnais Cherki, Rayan LW 73
  42. New York City FC Talles Magno LM 71
  43. Rio Ave Hernâni RM 71
  44. Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Barrow, Modou LM 70
  45. Delfín SC Rojas, Juan Diego RM 68
  46. Vålerenga Fotball Sahraoui, Osame LW 67
  47. Hibernian McGeady, Aiden LM 67
  48. Livingston Bahamboula, Dylan RW 63 – NEW

Catch up on all things FIFA 23 including the top 25 Bundesliga players, right here.

