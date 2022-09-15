Due out later this year, the Let’s Sing 2023 song list is already shaping up pretty nicely, including the likes of Coldplay and Lady Gaga.

There’s not much more important than the Let’s Sing 2023 song list when it comes to that title, which is due to be released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. To that end, we’ve compiled a list of every song that’s been announced so far.

While there’s not a firm release date for Let’s Sing, it’s worth nothing that the first ten songs on the list will be available as a free download for the international version.

Let’s Sing 2023 song list | Every song in the game

“Shallow” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas

“Piece Of Your Heart” by Meduza ft. Goodboys

“My Universe” by Coldplay X BTS

“Wasted Love” by Ofenbach ft. Lagique

“Somebody That I Used” To Know by Gotye ft. Kimbra

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” by Encanto

“Dragostea Din Tei” by O-Zone

“Solo” by Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato

“Never Going Home” by Kungs

“Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran

“Complicated” by Avril Lavigne

“Happier Than Ever” by Billy Eilish

“Giddy Up” by Lil Nas

“Old Town Road” by Billy Ray Cyrus

“Your Song” by Rita Ora

“How Long” by Charlie Puth

The game has come a long way since 2013 when it featured the likes of The Rolling Stones, but even that first title featured Lady Gaga, so it’s a nice throwback to the earlier days, in so many ways. There was even a Queen-specific title for Let’s Sing, which came out in October 2020.



We’ll update this page when new songs are announced.