New “live-ops” title Warlander announced by Toylogic

Developer Toylogic has announced a new free-to-play third-person online multiplayer title, Warlander, in partnership with PLAION.



The developer says that “up to a hundred players will be able to join up and battle it out as part of two or five armies in skirmishes and castle sieges with the goal of breaking into the opponents’ stronghold and destroying its core. The game will launch on PC first starting with an open beta and will be released on consoles following the launch”.





Yoichi Take, Game Director and President of Toylogic explained “From the beginning, our mission was to create a game players will fall in love with after the first match. Be it the strategic challenge, the thrill of the combat or the excitement of creating that perfect character deck, we wanted to make Warlander for everyone. A game that doesn’t only offer competitive fun every time you spawn but one that requires true leadership skills and tactics to master. We are eager to start our open beta on PC and show Warlander to the world”.



Stephan Schmidt, Director of Partner Publishing at PLAION was pretty happy with the announcement, saying: “We are extremely excited working closely with Toylogic on our live-ops title, Warlander. Their experience and expertise are undeniable and the feedback we have received from the international press so far is truly amazing. It’s clear that they can deliver a great gaming experience. Our goal is to deliver such experiences to gamers all over the world”.



There will be an open beta for PC users, which will be starting Monday September 12th, this year, which you can get involved in via the game’s Steam page.