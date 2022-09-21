Potion Permit | How to fast travel

If you’re struggling to figure out how to fast travel in Potion Permit, then look no further than this handy guide. You’ll often need to wander to the furthest edge of the map to gather materials in Potion Permit. But because game time advances quicker than you think, walking simply isn’t a viable option to get around the place every time. Fortunately there are handy flags you can activate which you can teleport between freely. You’re never really taught how to fast travel in Potion Permit though, so it’s easy to miss. But we’ve pulled together all the information you need to move around the map with ease.

Potion Permit fast travel | Look for the flags

You can see the first fast travel flag right outside your house, so you’ll know what to look for in the world. Once you activate another, you’ll be able to interact with it to teleport back home. The more you unlock the more places you can get to quickly, so keep your eyes peeled for red flags everywhere you go. There are multiple flags in town and in every area of the wilderness, and doing your chores is much nicer when you can get home in the blink of an eye.