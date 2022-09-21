Stray is getting a physical PS5 version thanks to iam8bit

Annapurna Interactive and iam8bit have teamed up with Skybound Games to announce and distribute a PS5 physical edition of Stray.

There was already a PS4 version announced, but the PS5 edition will include six full-colour art cards, as well as a physical copy of the game. You can see some of the art cards in the trailer below.

In addition to the retail versions, pre-orders for the iam8bit Exclusive Edition for $44.99 on both of the aforementioned platforms are also available exclusively via iam8bit.com, alongside the double LP black vinyl soundtrack by composer Yann Van Der Cruyssen. The iam8bit Exclusive Edition will begin shipping in Q4 2022 while the upcoming vinyl will ship in Q1 2023.

While the pricing, and indeed iam8bit is based on the USA, according to the FAQ on the site, “We ship to most parts of the globe! The best way to calculate the shipping cost is to add the product you’d like to your shopping cart and proceed to checkout. At checkout, you can input your shipping information WITHOUT entering any billing information. iam8bit will not charge until the billing portion of the checkout process is completed”.

In our 9/10 scoring review of Stray, Chris White said: “Stray offers an interesting story where you’re constantly learning about what happened leading up to you playing. When you’re making your way around the city and its surrounding areas, the gameplay feels smooth and satisfying, although jumping can feel a bit static and heavy at times. What it does very well, though, is make that feeling of being a cat as authentic as possible. Yes, you can move around as a cat would, but it’s in the simple things like meowing, brushing against the legs of robots, purring during a nap, scratching against sofa’s arm rests and carpets, and playing with a ball where the creativeness of it feel most natural. The puzzles are smart, the visuals are superb, and the music is beautiful throughout”.

Stray is available now for PC, PS4, and PS5.