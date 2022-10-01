1xbet Aviator overview

About 1xbet

1xbet is an online bookie operating in Bangladesh. The online bookie does everything possible to make sure each player has the same conditions when it comes to placing bets on Sports and playing Casino games. Each Bangladeshi player can receive a great Welcome Bonus of +100% up to BDT 25000. Using 1xbet in Bangladesh is absolutely safe and legal both at the website and in the mobile app, since the online bookie cares about the safety of its users, and operates under the Curacao license. All data and funds are stored in SSL-encrypted servers, guaranteeing even more safety for every single Bangladeshi player.

1xbet lets all of its users make use of a mobile application. In it, you will be able to find all the same Sports disciplines and Casino games, and be able to play them absolutely for free.

At 1xbet, the opportunities for betting are the best they can ever be. After all, the online bookie provides over 40 best Sports disciplines, as well as over 1000 Casino games to choose from. And, apart from these betting options, all Bangladeshi players will have no problem finding other types of entertainment. One of them is 1xbet Aviator Bangladesh!

1xbet’s Aviator Game

The 1 xbet Aviator Bangladesh game is very suitable for new users of 1xbet. We highly recommend this game to everyone, since its concept is extremely simple, yet you can win ridiculously big amounts of money. The rules of 1xbet Aviator game are really simple: once you open the 1xbet Aviator bd page, you will be able to see a plane. This plane represents the odds of your potential winnings. As you may have already guessed, the plane will start rising once the game begins, and the higher the plane gets – the bigger your winnings will be. Let’s say you’ve placed a bet of BDT 1000 on 1xbet Aviator game bd. Once you’ve placed your bet, you have to try and predict when will the plane crash, and press “Stop” before the plane crashes. If you want an increase of 3x, and the plane crashes after you get 3x odds, then congratulations, you win.

How to Play 1xbet Aviator

Now that you know about the game of 1xbet Aviator, it’s time to learn how to start playing it. We can assure you that the betting process doesn’t differ from betting on Sports or playing Casino games, and is available both via the website and the mobile app. All you need to play the Aviator game is:

Open 1xbet Bangladesh. First of all, you should access the online bookie 1xbet either via the mobile app or by using the website; Log into your account. Press the “Log in” button and enter your username and password. In case you don’t have an account, plase, register one by pressing the “Registration” button and completing the registration process; Make a deposit. Press the Deposit button and choose any available deposit method. Then, make a deposit of any amount you wish; Open the Aviator game. You will be able to do so by pressing the respective button on the main page of 1xbet, or use the link https://1xbetbangladesh.net/aviator-game/ ; Start playing. Once you’ve opened the Aviator page, you will have no problem playing the game. Simply enter the amount of the bet you are willing to place, and start playing Aviator.

As you can see, there is absolutely nothing hard about playing the Aviator game at 1xbet, so please, feel free to use our instructions to play.