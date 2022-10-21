Everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

There has been a lot of information released about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and sometimes, it can be a little bit hard to keep up. To make players’ lives that little bit easier, Activision has summarised all the key details players need to know before the game releases globally on 28th October, to ensure all soldiers are securing their best K/D ratio and racking up those wins.

When does the game release?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (MWII) releases globally on Friday 28th October 2022.

However, if you pre-order the game digitally, you’ll be able to play the campaign from Thursday 20th October 2022 – a week early, giving you a chance to get ahead of the competition.

Platforms

MWII is available on all platforms – current and next generation: PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam) and BattleNet.

How to Play / Buy

There are three versions of MWII available to buy right now. If you digitally pre-order, you get early campaign access on October 20th. Options include:

Standard Edition: £69.99

Modern Warfare II

Campaign Early Access

Final Judgement Bundle

Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle

Oni Operator Pack

Cross-Gen Bundle: £69.99

Last-generation version of Modern Warfare II

Current-gen version of Modern Warfare II

Campaign Early Access

Final Judgement Bundle

Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle

Oni Operator Pack (PlayStation Exclusive)

Vault Edition: £99.99

Last-generation version of Modern Warfare II

Current-gen version of Modern Warfare II

Campaign Early Access

Ghost Legacy Pack in MW/WZ

Red Team 141 Operator PackFJX Cinder Weapon Vault

Battle Pass (1 Season)

55 Tier Skips

Oni Operator Pack (PlayStation Exclusive)

10 hours of 2XP and 10 hours of 2WXP

What is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II about?

MWII is a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, continuing the story, characters and time period of the game. To clarify, this is not a remaster of 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but rather a new game.

To recap the story of Modern Warfare 2019 (spoiler alert) the game closed with Captain Price sitting down with CIA handler Kate Laswell to discuss the threat presented by Victor Zakhaev, a developing situation with General Shepherd, and the formation of Task Force 141. The Modern Warfare story then continued into Warzone, which re-introduced players to Ghost and brought some key characters back from the dead.

Modern Warfare II picks up with Task Force 141 well-established as the go-to team for the toughest missions. They continue to get their hands dirty so that humanity can stay clean.

Fun Details To Know

Now we’ve covered the essentials, what fun changes are coming to MWII that you should know about?

Zombies Rest, Special Ops Returns

There will not be a Zombies mode in MWII. However, the fan-favourite, Modern Warfare exclusive wave-based Special Ops mode will return to MWII in an all new evolved experience, thanks to a new advanced AI system and a two-player tailored experience.

Spec Ops is a tactical co-op mode that advances your team-building skills, and also sets the scene for the near-endless hours of gameplay available in the world-class Multiplayer. It will be strictly two players, with Raids set for bigger teams. Spec Ops will continue the story after the MWII campaign, and will provide players with an in-depth narrative-driven experience, with a number of branching operations.

Multiplayer Changes

We know multiplayer is at the heart of the COD experience, and MWII will be no different. There will be various maps, modes, and free post-launch content to enjoy. It will include familiar modes but will also offer new variations of modes you might be familiar with.

As we revealed during Call of Duty®: Next, MWII will feature a brand new Gunsmith 2.0 system that will eliminate the need to grind. The new Gunsmith will offer universal attachments that work for all weapons.

Plus, the new “Invasion” mode will feature large-scale Team Deathmatch battles on massive maps, which will feature enemy AI. To cater towards all player types, MWII and Warzone 2.0 will feature AI bots a bit more, for those looking for a more casual experience.

Swimming will also play a larger role on certain Multiplayer maps. You’ll be able to use water as cover — sort of. Water will impact the trajectory of a bullet, adding an interesting layer to the standard “boots on the ground” gameplay.

There are also new movement mechanics, like a new ledge hang that will let you fire your weapon while hanging off a ledge, and the ability to dive forward while running to get out of harm’s way. You can also lean out of car windows to fire weapons and even mantle up onto the roof.

That information should be more than enough for you to get your soon-to-be illustrious MWII career kickstarted, now it’s down to you to rack those kills up, secure those victories and become the Call of Duty legend you already thought you were.