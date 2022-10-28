A brand-new game can sometimes be a daunting prospect. Where to start? Multiplayer? Campaign mode? The huge offerings from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II means there’s so much to get stuck into, and players often want to try everything, all at once to get their COD fill.

To help, we’ve compiled a handy guide for those who are unsure where to begin, what to do first and how to get the best out of the game in your first week, ensuring you go from zero to hero quicker than a soldier with the fast hands perk.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Settings

First things first, players must get their settings right. Get your aim sensitivity sorted early on, your button layout perfect and your lighting and audio on point and you’ll be top of the leaderboards in no time.

Without your settings sorted, you could find yourself on a 0.1K/D ratio and none of your friends will want you on their team e. The kill-cam will be on your screen, on repeat and it won’t be fun for anyone…except the other team.

Play a few games, and after a session, increase your sensitivity by one and see how you get on. Do this each time until it gets too fast. Top tip: never compare your sensitivity to others.

Campaign

Task Force 141 faces its greatest threat yet — a newly aligned menace with deep, yet unknown, connections. Familiar heroes return and new alliances are formed in this globe-trotting operation, including missions in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. If you pre-order the game digitally, you’ll be able to play the campaign from Thursday 20th October 2022 – a week early, giving you a chance to get ahead of the competition.



With a new game engine allowing for a more immersive experience than ever before, taking you underwater, in the air and across land and sea – the campaign is a must for players experiencing the game for the first time Going through every level the campaign has to offer will give players a real feel for different weapons and vehicles, with no threat to the all-important K/D ratio that comes with playing online.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: Multiplayer

EXPERIMENT! There are new maps, new guns, new game modes, a new gunsmith system, new, new, new, new all in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Your first week in game should be a chance to get to know the different weapons, from an M4 to a Fennec 45. Your best bet is to change your loadouts and see what gets you the most kills. From this you can develop your playing style – are you a camper with a sniper? Do you get on the front foot with assault rifles, or do you sit back with a rocket, attempting to blow up anything that moves?



Another key part of multiplayer are the various game modes, so spend your first week getting to know them. Whilst your level is low and it’s easier to level up, it’s worth seeing what’s in Knockout and Prisoner Rescue – you never know, they may be your new favourites. Getting to grips with these new modes, as well as old favourites, will stand you in good stead as you level up. Cosying up and getting intimate with a mode you may have never played before could be the start of a blossoming relationship that sees you go from dog’s dinner to game winner.