How to Win at Online Slots?

Online slots are the most popular casino game available at most Australian online casinos 777pokies.casino/minimum-deposit-casino/. You can play them for free (with no deposit made) or for real money.

Gamblers can find online slots about almost anything: movies, cartoons, music, pop culture, you name it. The simplicity of games, colourful symbols, entertaining music, and attractive themes are what make it a casino favourite. You just need to find a suitable slot, choose the number of paylines, place a bet, and spin the reels waiting for a winning combination to appear on the screen.

Some players believe winning at online pokies is as easy as pie. But don’t underestimate the game. There is no fail-proof strategy that will lead you to win. However, our team of gambling experts has prepared some tips that can increase your winning chances and prolong the gameplay.

Tips to Win at Online Slot Machines

As we said, a slot machine is a game of pure luck: it is subject to RNG (Random Number Generator) — a computerised algorithm that picks out random numbers and forms combinations of symbols that land on the reels during the gameplay. This is why it is impossible to predict the final result. Even though slots are based on luck, our team of professional experts has found useful tips that may not guarantee a 100% win but improve the winning chances:

Don’t try to beat an online slot

As you know, all slot machines use RNGs and algorithms, meaning that every time you spin the reels, the outcome will be one out of billions. If you think there are ways to calculate the outcome, you are very much mistaken. Some gamblers think if they lose twice in a row, the third one will be successful. This is a fallacy. The best thing you can do when you are on a losing strike is to move to another slot game.

Play free slots

Practice makes perfect. Slots are not an exception. The best way to learn the game mechanics and improve your skill is to play a slot demo. This way, you won’t lose money but gain experience and understand how online slots work.

Use a casino bonus

If you are a newcomer, you can claim a welcome (sign-up) bonus that contains free spins and free chips. There are many bonuses Australian online casinos offer as well. The most popular are deposit, no deposit, reload, no-wager, and VIP. Some gambling platforms require players to enter a bonus code to activate a bonus.

Play slots with high RTP

One of the most important things to consider when you’re playing slots for real money is an RTP. It stands for return to player and is essentially the percentage of wagered money paid back to players over time. The higher the RTP, the better your chances of winning. These are the top-rated slots with a good RTP in the industry: Starburst — an RTP of 96.09%, Gonzo’s Quest — an RTP of 96%, and Book of Dead — an RTP of 96.21%.

Avoid branded slots

Based on movies, books, and pop culture, branded slots are a great marketing tool to make gamblers play and bet. You may notice branded slots have a low minimum bet, but it is almost impossible to hit a winning combination.

If you do want to try branded slots, pay attention to the paytable, symbols, bonus features, RTP, volatility, and jackpot.

Set your bankroll

When it comes to playing real money slots, it is vital to set your bankroll in advance. It will help you avoid overspending and keep track of your winnings. To do this, decide how much money you are willing to spend on slots in a day or week. Divide this amount by the number of sessions you plan to play. This strategy will give you your bankroll for each session. For example, if you have $100 to spend on slots in a week and plan to play four times, your bankroll for each session would be $25.

Final Thoughts

Online slots are an excellent way to spend free time and raise money. If you understand the game mechanics and practice playing a free slot machine, your chances of winning will be great. But if you come to an online casino without a clear understanding of what you should do, you are likely to lose quite a sum.

We highly recommend you follow our guide before signing up and making the first deposit, as slots are unpredictable games because of built-in RTP determining the outcome.

Don’t underestimate it. Set a bankroll beforehand to minimise risks and choose slots with higher RTP to maximise the winning chances. There are thousands of best-paying slots by reputable software providers. Stick to them: try a free version and when you feel confident, create a casino account — make a deposit and spin the reels.