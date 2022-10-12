New Overcooked levels are available for free now

Team17 and Ghost Town Games has launched a free World Food Festival update for Overcooked which adds ten new levels. The levels are split across three new themes (The Metro Mash, Baked Bazaar, and Pepper Plaza) where would-be chefs will also find two new recipes, the chicken bobotie, and paneer curry.

If that wasn’t enough, this Overcooked update will also add two new chefs including the community requested fox chef, along with the globe chef with an alternative fish skin. Ghost Town Games says these new options all come together “with a new gameplay mechanic that pastiches modern app-based food delivery services and causes service to grind to a halt until waiting take-away orders are completed and sent on their way”.

A series of additional accessibility and assist options are also available with the free update, welcoming chefs of every ability into the Overcooked! All You Can Eat kitchens. The new and improved assist mode is accessible at any point and offers up the ability to skip levels; increase order and level timers; increase recipe scores; toggle order times on/off; shorten player respawn times; make food harder to burn; turn off burning entirely; and several other options allowing players to customise their gameplay.

It’s worth noting this update is for the Overcooked! All You Can Eat edition, it seems, which is available on Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, and PC. This handy review quote not only tells you how much Lyle liked that version, but explains what it is, as follows: “Overcooked! All You Can Eat is the definitive bundle of two of the best co-op games ever made. Using all of your communication skills to overcome the chaos of the kitchen is incredibly rewarding, and the variety of wacky obstacles you’ll face is amazing. With hundreds of levels, technical improvements and cross play, this is the ultimate Overcooked experience”.