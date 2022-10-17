Top Handheld Consoles Slated for the Future

On-the-go gaming isn’t all about mobile. In fact, in the last five years, mini handhelds have taken off as a niche interest. Back in 2017, Nintendo (once again) revitalized the entire industry by releasing the Nintendo Switch.

The handheld device allows gamers to play just about any title—both on their TV through a docking station or directly through the device wherever they go. This opened up a brighter future for handheld consoles, a future which looked a little bleak in the 1990s, and even more so in the early 2000s when Apple launched the first App Store.

Still, handheld titles, those from Nintendo Switch included, don’t see nearly as much coverage as those on console and PC. At the moment, most handhelds are limited to old-school Nintendo Game Boy and Sega games. This can be problematic for some gamers.

A Limited Number of Titles

Some of the most popular games in the world can’t be played on handheld consoles—not even the Nintendo Switch. This goes for titles like PUBG, which has limited gameplay in its Switch variation, and Call of Duty, which has no Switch port.

The same goes for browser games and mobile apps. For example, online slots are some of the most popular iGaming titles in the world. Players can look through dozens of options before choosing which slot suits their interests. But for handheld fans, there’s yet to be a functional way to take advantage of these browser-based titles.

This might not be the case for long. We could soon see a resurgence in original titles and a wider selection to enjoy. So, as interest in handheld consoles renews, what devices can we look forward to in the coming years?

ANBERNIC Mini Handheld

Anbernic is one of the most prominent developers currently taking on mini handhelds. This year, a photo was leaked of the ANBERNIC Mini Handheld. The leak drew criticism from some gaming fans, who likened its appearance to the Miyoo Mini.

The Miyoo Mini was one of the first handhelds to boom after hitting the market earlier this year. Along with bringing the retro flare of handheld gaming back, the Miyoo Mini also lets players select unique color combos and create a more ergonomic design.

So, what will the ANBERNIC Mini bring to the table?

The manufacturer appears to have included flared shoulder buttons for easier gameplay, along with a slightly larger screen. However, the leak shows a matte gray device, which is likely going to be upgraded with ANBERNIC’s colorful schemes.

ANBERNIC RG353V

A lot of hype surrounds ANBERNIC’s Mini Handheld, but those who are interested in mini devices are also busy speculating about the upcoming release of RG353V, whether it be in 2023 or 2024. The product will be a successor to the brand’s highly successful RG351V.

So far, reports on the RG353V hint that it will maintain all the same features and design as its predecessor—except Anbernic is creating a new processing chip that will allow the handheld device to process consoles like the Gamecube. If the company accomplishes this, they will have skirted one of the biggest challenges for handheld devices – creating chips that are powerful enough to process long-form games.

Miyoo Mini Horizontal

While both Anbernic leaks have fans excited about the future of handheld gaming, it’s the Mini Miyoo Horizontal that is hitting headlines.

Sources from the gaming industry have leaked photos of a horizontal device that carries the same branding and palette as the original Miyoo Mini. However, there’s now an analog stick, along with a slightly narrower design that looks optimized for custom plates and cases. Some have also suggested that the Miyoo Mini Horizontal will include an SD card slot that will allow people to add their own ROMs.

Unfortunately, Miyoo has been tied to the release of the Miyoo P60. This hints that the developer won’t be focusing on the release of the Horizontal until the P60 has been launched. Given that we’re still waiting for an official announcement on the P60, it’s looking like Horizontal won’t be on the market until around 2024.