What Does a Blockchain Developer Do?

The latest skills index says that blockchain expertise is a rapidly growing skill, making it one of the most lucrative jobs. Could you have predicted this technology’s evolution? It was less than a decade ago that few people were aware of this technology, but now it has become a significant career opportunity.

There is a misconception about blockchains among many people. Even those with a good understanding of technological concepts. It may seem challenging to enter or transit into the blockchain development field due to this reason. Indeed, blockchain technology isn’t as mysterious as it is perceived to be.

But before choosing or transiting into this field, you may have a question: What would be the roles and responsibilities of a blockchain developer? Read this article to learn about what a blockchain developer does and how to start your career by learning blockchain courses online.

What is a Blockchain?

Blockchain is a type of database that stores and organizes information. In traditional databases, data is arranged into rows and columns called tables. Computers can easily recognize this information. However, the information on a blockchain is digitally formatted and collected into clusters. A block’s storage capacity is limited.

Once the block reaches its capacity, it closes, forming a chain along with the preceding block. When a block is connected to another, cryptography develops an unalterable timestamp. Sensitive information, such as transactions, can be verified by this record.

What is Blockchain Development?

Developing blockchains refers to creating, maintaining, and designing applications and systems. As a general rule, it seeks to solve problems and create opportunities through blockchain technology.

Smart contracts are an example of blockchain innovation. A smart contract is a documented agreement between two parties, just like a regular contract. A smart contract, however, is a program stored on a blockchain instead of a traditional contract. The programs are only activated when both parties agree to the terms and conditions. With this automated compliance system, real-time contract execution is ensured.

How Does Blockchain Technology Work?

The below image clearly illustrates the working methodology of blockchain technology.

Who is a Blockchain Developer?

Blockchain developers understand blockchain technology deeply and can build blockchain-based applications. Blockchain technology expert works with organizations to design and implement technical solutions.

What Does a Blockchain Developer Do?

In software development, a blockchain developer focuses on blockchain technology. A developer develops a program and tests software and systems. In general, there are two types of blockchain developers:

Core Blockchain Developers

It is the responsibility of core blockchain developers to develop and maintain the architecture of blockchain systems. Their job is to design protocols, create security patterns, and oversee the network.

Blockchain Software Developer

A blockchain software developer builds applications on top of an existing blockchain platform. Their work includes designing, developing, and maintaining front-end and back-end components.

Roles and Responsibilities of Blockchain Developers

There are many roles and responsibilities that blockchain developers have. Their responsibilities may include the blockchain network or applications that run on it. In addition, they might analyze existing systems, evaluate new technologies, and design blockchain networks and applications.

As a blockchain developer, you may be responsible for the following tasks, depending on your circumstances:

Analyzing requirements, designing secure blockchain technologies, developing applications’ functionalities, and building and launching blockchain networks.

Blockchain developers must work closely with managers and engineering teams to understand the requirements and envision functionality.

Utilize programming languages to brainstorm and create new features and interface with new application tools in the blockchain network.

To prevent digitally exchanged data from cyberattacks and various malpractices, create and build infrastructure and apply the latest security measures.

Maintaining, testing, monitoring, and developing a blockchain network in pursuit of performance, consensus protocols, distributed computing, and cryptography.

Develop, test, monitor, and maintain decentralized applications, smart contracts, backend systems, client-side applications, and all other components of an application stack.

Should have the essential soft skills like the ability to communicate, collaborate, problem-solve, multitask, and work in a team.

Have to utilize cryptographic mechanisms such as hash functions and digital signatures to ensure security and compliance across the entire blockchain network.

Ensure that current client-side and server-side applications are maintained and extended.

Enhance the efficiency and security applications based on blockchain by applying the new tools and technologies.

Responsible for creating complete documentation of the blockchain development process, related artifacts, and the system’s best practices. Ensure that both new and existing solutions are documented.

Besides developing blockchain software, blockchain developers may also be required to participate in open-source projects, meet with stakeholders and mentor younger developers.

Advantages of Being a Blockchain Developer

Due to the disruptive and exciting nature of blockchain technology, blockchain developers are in high demand. Consequently, there are many job opportunities in this field.

Software development jobs are expected to grow by 22 % between 2020 and 2030, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to studies, the blockchain market will reach over $39 billion by 2025.

Gaining knowledge in a rapidly developing technology can make you more attractive to potential employers.

Furthermore, blockchain developers often earn high salaries.

According to Glassdoor, blockchain developers in the United States earn an average salary of $119,780 annually.

Learning blockchain courses can help you start a career in blockchain technology, and shortly, you can earn excellent pay.

How to Become a Blockchain Developer?

Three action items are outlined in the following section for developers who are aspiring to become blockchain developers.

1. Learn the Basics of Blockchain

The first step is to gain a basic understanding of blockchain technology. You will be prepared for more advanced subjects and specializations if you have foundational knowledge.

2. Develop Essential Skills

Blockchain developers should familiarize themselves with the following concepts.

3. Programming Language Skill

To develop blockchain expertise, you must be proficient in coding. Learn some of the most common programming languages used by blockchain developers. Python is a popular language in blockchain development because of its flexibility.

4. Cryptography

Blockchain technology relies on cryptography. Sensitive information is protected by ensuring that only the intended recipient can view its contents.

5. Smart Contracts

Blockchains store smart contracts as programs. With the help of automated compliance, two parties can carry out agreements without a third party. You may want to become certified in intellectual contract development if you wish to work with smart contracts.

6. Data Structures

Merkle trees are one type of data structure that blockchain developers must be able to use when building and implementing networks. By studying the data structures specialization, you will know how to implement common data structures.

Blockchain Architectures

To identify a career focus, it is helpful to understand the different types of blockchain architecture. The public, private, consortium, and hybrid blockchain architectures are currently available.

Blockchain Architecture Type Definition Public A public blockchain is permissionless and decentralized. It is open to everyone. This blockchain allows all nodes (computers or servers) to access the blockchain equally. Cryptocurrency mining and exchange are the most common uses of public blockchains. An example of a public blockchain is Bitcoin. Private Sometimes, private blockchains are referred to as managed blockchains. The blockchains are permissioned, which means that only one entity controls them. This authority dictates a node’s functionality. An enterprise can build a blockchain-based product or solution using Hyperledger Fabric, a private blockchain. Consortium In a consortium blockchain, more than one organization manages the chain. Supply chain members can collaborate seamlessly through the Global Shipping Business Network Consortium. Hybrid Like private blockchains, hybrid blockchains are controlled by a single entity. One key difference between hybrid blockchains and public blockchains: public blockchains oversee hybrid blockchains. A hybrid blockchain is an exchange platform for trading currencies between businesses.

Although blockchain development is a specialized field, it encompasses many topics. Select a few issues that appeal to you from the list of relevant skills above. Keep up with industry trends and in-demand skills by reading articles or watching videos online (YouTube) about blockchain specialization. In addition, you can follow industry leaders on social media sites in your field of interest.

Conclusion

Due to tons of online learning material, becoming a blockchain developer professional has become more accessible. It's the perfect time to get into Blockchain development if you're planning to start a career in the space.

FAQs

Q) How good is it to be a blockchain developer?

A blockchain developer is undoubtedly a good career choice considering how blockchain is changing the fintech world and that job demands have been soaring exponentially in recent years.

Q) Is it possible to find a job in blockchain?

The blockchain industry is booming, and there is a shortage of professionals to fill the vacancies. If you possess the required skill set, you can get a job.

Q) How do blockchain developers earn money?

Blockchain developers have multiple income streams. Job opportunities include salaried jobs, running your blockchain startup, freelancing, consulting services, and bounty hunting programs.

Q) Does blockchain require math?

An understanding of mathematics can also be helpful in the field of blockchain for a developer. Some concepts one should account for include block ciphers, message integrity, and authenticated encryption.