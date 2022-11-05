5 Best Free Online Solitaire Sites

No matter your age, you’ve surely played solitaire at least once. It’s that type of game that transcends generations, but its origins are quite unknown. The card game might’ve been invented by a French aristocrat back in the 17th century, but it’s not clear since solitaire is confused with the Patience game, which has similar rules. In some regions, solitaire is referred to as a patience game since it takes a lot of composure to complete the deck of cards.

The game is so popular and loved that fans can even play solitaire championships to prove their abilities and rapidity. These tournaments allow you to play with anyone worldwide and become the best player. Luckily, as there are many types of solitaire (classic, tens, pyramid), you can choose to play the one that benefits you the most in the winning game.

To prepare for the tournaments, we made a short list of the best free online solitaire sites to help you practice and gain experience. Let’s get into it!

Solitaire Paradise

To enjoy the classical version of this game, you need to check out Solitaire Paradise because it integrates the old Klondike game formatting we’ve been used to since childhood. This is a game for single players, so you can play it on your own whenever you’re bored. You start with the standard 52-card deck without jokers, with 28 cards on the deck as seven piles. The number of cards per pile can increase from one to seven, played from left to right.

The final goal is to maneuver all cards to the pile on top of the screen, with all cards facing up in the suit pile. Keep in mind that you need to arrange all cards in order, from large to small, while alternating in color. The website also provides you with data on the duration, complexity, luck and odds of your game so that you can learn your weak points and how to overcome them to improve at this game.

Solitaired

If you want to play more than regular solitaire, you should try Solitaired, the website that allows you to choose between more types of solitaire. There are over 500 types of this game, ordered alphabetically, and we can mention a few most common:

Spider solitaire is the version with eight discarded piles in the foundation that need to be filled out in order for the game to be over;

Freecell is a combination of tactics and luck ―depending on the cards you’re dealt, you need to come up with a plan several moves ahead to move all cards into the foundation;

Pyramid Solitaire is where you deal cards to form a pyramid, intending to remove the pairs that add up to a total of 13 (from a pyramid arrangement of 28);

The website allows you to check how many moves it takes you to win a game, so you can challenge yourself to beat your own record. You can create a free account to save a game if suddenly interrupted, and the stats will show you your evolution in playing solitaire.

247Solitaire

247Solitaire is the kind of website that is both good-looking and useful. The design is quite new, so it’s far from being your regular, old type of solitaire aspect. You’ve got all the instructions needed for any kind of game. However, the website also presents the basic rules:

Stack cards into piles in descending order;

Flip through the deck for more cards;

Place Kings on empty spaces;

Fill all foundations in ascending order to win;

You can also set the Autoplay feature on each game to see what move is best since the game is made to be mathematically calculated, which will help you gain more insight into how you should play. In terms of variety, the website allows you to play many versions of the games (with two or four suits or with one or three cards), so you’ll never get bored of the original game form.

SolitaireBliss

Solitaire Bliss is among the experienced websites to fully prepare you for becoming a professional. You have daily challenges on each type of solitaire game (the selection is varied, from regular solitaire to spider, Freecell, Yukon, golf and pyramid). You also get numbered games, where you choose a game number between one and 100,000,00o to play a random solitaire game.

The website also provides guides for each and every solitaire game displayed. They’re offered as models for beginners, advanced players and experts, so regarding your level of experience, there’s always much more to learn. You can also read on their website about the following:

Strategies to win any solitaire game (building foundation pillars evenly or moving the tableau cards first);

Riddles on what should be the next move in a given game situation (and an expert will provide you with a complete answer);

Identifying positive or negative boards (learning how to tell if the initial solitaire deal is uncomplicated or complex);

Solitaire.com

The final website, solitaire.com, is made for people who have never played solitaire and intend to start. Although the game selection is less varied, with around 300 games, the website provides plenty of essential information that will make anyone understand and win any game. At the same time, the statistics offered on this website are abounding ― your stats will be compared with the global average of solitaire players, so you’ll know where you stand at the worldwide solitaire top.

You’ve got unlimited free gameplays, undo’s and hints so you can play any game at your pace. Scrolling down the first page of the website, you’ll get to the thoroughly explained rules, and you’ll learn how to set up solitaire in a matter of seconds. What’s best is that you can download your game for free on almost any computer or phone, so you can even play offline.

Wrapping up

After learning so much about the solitaire game and the variety of games you can play, we’re sure one of the websites above will help you become one of the best players and have the most fun!