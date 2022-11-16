0 comments

November 16, 2022
Trifox is coming to PS4 and PS5 this November
 

Publisher Big Sugar has announced that Trifox is coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 23rd, after previously being on PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

It’ll cost $19.99 at launch but will have a limited time discount of 10% off. Developer Glowfish Interactive says that Trifox “takes inspiration from the team’s own childhood gaming favourites, such as Crash Bandicoot, Jak and Daxter, and Ratchet & Clank“.

Here’s the release date trailer to celebrate the news of the PlayStation version:

 

Trifox is a colourful and cartoonish twin stick action-adventure featuring a phenomenal fox with a multitude of talents! After his home is attacked and his TV remote stolen, Trifox sets out in pursuit of the mysterious looters in an action-packed adventure. Use magic, might, and marvelous gadgets to outfox foes across four danger-filled worlds as you fight your way to a final showdown at Villain HQ!

An action-adventure with a variety of ways to play, Trifox’s titular hero is a fox on a mission: to retrieve his stolen TV remote! A multi-talented mammal, Trifox can use the skills of three different character types – Warrior, Mage, and Engineer. Each has its own unique set of class-based abilities which can be mixed-and-matched, allowing players to create a wily protagonist with a tailor-made moveset.

Trifox key features:

  • Three different classes: Wield a giant hammer as a Warrior! Master magic and mystery as a Mage! Use a backpack full of gadgets as an Engineer!
  • Mix-and-match styles: Customise your Trifox by combining different class-based abilities! Want to cast spells and fire a Gatling Gun? No problem!
  • 30 abilities to unlock: Collect and spend coins to gain new skills, such as Spike Slam, Shield Bubble, Guided Missile, and many more!
  • Four worlds to beat: Fight hordes of enemies, traverse platforming pitfalls, overcome environmental puzzles, and battle big angry bosses!
  • A modern retro adventure: A new and fresh experience designed to evoke the spirit of classic 3D platformers!

The game is out now for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, and is coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 23rd.

