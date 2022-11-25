What should a student play in November 2022

Autumn continues, and with it comes a flood of interesting releases. But it’s already noticeable that there are more games on this list aimed at a smaller audience. And indie developers rushed to release their projects before Halloween. So there will be a little more time to catch up this year, so that later on the different outcomes of the year to resent that their authors missed out on some great game. The games are quite fascinating, so we advise student players to contact the write me an essay service to give the games maximum attention, while not losing academic performance.

The Entropy Center

When and where: November 3 on PC, X1, XSXS, PS4, PS5

What: spatial puzzle game

About: Humanity has perished, all hope is on you. True, the scientific complex where you have to deal with this problem is pretty much ruined, and the corridors are paced by rabid robot vacuum cleaners. But at least you’ve got a talking gravity gun.

Why we wait: some large-scale spatial puzzles in the vein of Portal don’t come out that often. And then there’s the ability to control time.

What we fear: a talking cannon is interesting, but it’s easy to make it annoying. In addition, comparisons to the great and terrible Portal cannot be avoided, which may make it seem that the authors are monstrously lacking creativity in puzzles, dialogue, and settings.

Sonic Frontiers

When and where: November 8 on PC, X1, XSXS, PS4, PS5, Switch

What: Open-world platformer

What about: The main character is Sonic, a blue hedgehog in red boots who can run. And he finds himself on a certain mysterious island to find chaos emeralds and save the world. Hopefully, the story stays within the bounds of that plot and does without something like trying to create a dark atmosphere or kissing a human princess.

Why we wait: Sonic Team has decided to reimagine the series and bring fast-paced platforming to the open world. Perhaps this is a big step in the right direction for Sonic.

What we fear: That Sonic Team will screw up again. Do you remember the last time a new Sonic game was praised?

God of War Ragnarök

When and where: November 9 on PS4 and PS5

What: action-adventure game with rollicking

What about: Kratos, who once slaughtered the entire Greek pantheon, along with his son Atreus got into a conflict already with the Scandinavian gods and slaughtered a couple of Odin’s servants. Fimbulwinter, winter, the harbinger of Ragnarok, had arrived. And that means it’s time to deal with the Allfather himself.

Why we wait: The previous installment was one of the major storytelling games of the last console generation. The new God of War just needs to keep the same juicy combat and a decent ending to the story to claim the title of the best video game of 2022.

What we fear: that the combat will be too little new, the puzzles will remain as primitive, that we’ll have to kill some Valkyrie Queen with a hundred attempts again… But most of all we fear the spoilers!

Somerville

When and where: November 15 on PC, XSXS

What: Cinematic action game

What about: An alien invasion has happened, everything is falling apart, and chaos is everywhere. A man and his wife and daughter flee from it all to safety. But at some point, he loses sight of his family. Now he needs to find them.

Why wait: The first standalone game from the co-creator of INSIDE and LIMBO, which is noticeable. A similar minimalistic style and spectacle – and that’s a good thing. Since the days of Another World, such adventures can give a lot of emotions in a short time.

What do we fear: that what happens will be pretentious, but will offer little more than a pretty picture. That the gameplay will be too simple. In general, a lot can go wrong – it is unclear how the development will go without another author INSIDE.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

When and where: November 18 on PC, X1, XSXS, PS4, PS5

What: Interactive horror flick

What about: A group of journalists have arrived at a replica of the hotel built by legendary serial killer Henry Holmes and are about to shoot a documentary. But, naturally, things don’t go according to plan, and the crew realizes that someone is hiding in the darkness of the house.

Why we wait: Supermassive Games has firmly established itself in the niche of gaming horror imitating movies. Maybe they’ll do something good again this time around. Especially since this game starred the charming Jessie Buckley.

What we fear: The quality of The Dark Pictures anthology games jumps wildly between “good” and “shameful.” So there’s a good chance there’s a lot wrong with the game.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

When and where: November 28 on PC

What: MMORPG

What about: the power in the Horde has changed, and instead of Silvana, who committed genocide, now everything is led by a much more adequate council, which has made peace with the Alliance. But you still have to fight someone, after all, this is Warcraft – and so the adventurers go to the Dragon Islands. There they will help the local indigenous population, the dragons, to defeat their ancient enemies and awaken their once-defeated powers.

Why we wait: a huge new location to explore, riding dragons, the ability to play as a dragon-werewolf race, which can take a unique awakening class that accumulates the power of spells when certain keys are pressed. They also promise to revamp the character development system, which is closer to what it was at the dawn of the game.

What do we fear: that this addition will also turn out to be nonsense and World of Warcraft will continue its stagnation.