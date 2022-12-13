Diablo Immortal new expansion is coming on December 14th

Blizzard has announced that a “major update” in the form of a new expansion is coming to Diablo Immortal on December 14th, and will include an all-new zone called Stormpoint. This update will add five new Helliquary bosses for players of the free-to-play Diablo-title to face off against.

The five new bosses are “Ophinneb the Skin-Veiled, Dymdrail, Crawling Woe, Catarag the Strangling Sun, Apothrus, Tamer of the Fallen, and Phangwrth, Warmth-Feaster. In addition, we are also introducing Hell Difficulties VI, VII, and VIII for those seeking to raise their Paragon level to new heights”

You can see more about the new expansion in the developer video, below:

This is the first post-launch new zone, and you can find information about how to access the content here.

In addition, five new Legendary Gems are being released with this patch along with the kick off of the Season Eight Battle Pass: The Hidden Sun. New cosmetics are also on the horizon with the winter set, Grakkinskin, in the in-game shop and the Sacred Wilds cosmetic set in the Phantom Market. Because of the incoming holidays, we will not release a Content Update in two weeks as we traditionally have. Our next Content Update will come in early January of 2023. As with previous Content Updates, there will be server maintenance starting on December 13, from 4 p.m.–6 p.m. PST for Oceania, China, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe Servers, and on December 14, from 12 a.m.–2 a.m. PST for servers in the Americas. After the maintenance has concluded, all items mentioned below will be live. Specific dates for any content going live afterward are provided below.

There will be daily activities, adjustments to the paragon system, new paragon trees, Monk skill changes, and a lot more, all as part of this big update, but the Stormpoint questline is definitely the selling point, so to speak, here.

Diablo Immortal is out now for mobile and PC.