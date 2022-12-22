Lucky Tiger Casino overview for Australian Players

At Lucky Tiger Casino, users can play online games from the best software providers. The official website of Lucky Tiger casino gives you access to various slot machines, table games, lotteries and much more. The company also provides a bonus program for its users.

About Lucky Tiger

The company, for 2 years of successful work, has attracted a very large number of users and has become one of the best in the field of online gambling. Lucky Tiger provides its users with quality services and security. Absolutely all games are certified and trustworthy. The company provides a variety of payment system options for the convenience of its users.

In this Lucky Tiger casino overview you can read more about this platform:

Country – Australia;

Language – English;

Types of casino games – table games, lotteries, slot machines and progressive slots;

Promotional offers – welcome bonus, daily rewards, special adventures, tournaments;

Deposit options – MasterCard, VISA, Amex, BTC Wallet, Bank Wire;

Minimum withdrawal – A$100;

Currency – USD, EUR, A$;

Supported devices – Windows, Linux, MacOS, Android, iOS, Blackberry and Windows mobile;

Software providers – Realtime Gaming;

Support – live chat, by phone number.

How to Register at Lucky Tiger

In order to use the company’s services, players need to register at LuckyTiger online casino. This process is as much as possible simplified for Australian users and does not take much time. To register you need to do the following steps:

Go to the official website and click on the Register button; Provide an email address, create a username; Choose the appropriate currency; Create a secure password; Select your country, city and state of residence; Enter date of birth and gender; Enter your phone number and a code that will be sent to it; Click on the Register button to complete.

How to Sign in to Lucky Tiger

In order to log into your account, you will need to enter your account ID and password. In order to log into your account, follow the instructions below:

Go to the official website and click on the Lucky Tiger casino login button; Enter your ID and secret word; Click on the Login button.

In case you forget your username and secret word, you can restore everything. In order to do this, you need to click on Forgot Password when you want to log in to your account.

Lucky Tiger Casino Bonuses

According to ​​​​https://luckytigercasino-au.com/ Lucky Tiger offers Australian users a variety of bonuses that can be activated for casino games. All new users have the opportunity to get a welcome bonus, with which you can get up to $8,400 Australian dollars. In order to get it, follow these steps:

Register on the Lucky Tiger website; Login to your account; Refill your account by any convenient way; Open the Promotions section and get your welcome bonus.

In addition to this bonus, there are many other promotional offers. You will be able to get a lot of promotions that can give you bonus funds in your account (including Bonus Spins). You also have the opportunity to receive daily bonuses, which will be available when you deposit a large amount. In addition, you can find various Lucky Tiger bonus codes in the Promotions section and use them as well.

Categories of Games at Lucky Tiger Casino

Users from Australia have access to a wide variety of games at Lucky Tiger online casino. Players have access to modern slot machines, baccarat, blackjack and other games. The categories in the online casino are categorized as follows:

Slots;

Table games;

Video poker;

Lucky Slots;

New Games;

Specialty;

Progressives.

Security

Lucky Tiger company uses innovative technologies to ensure the safety of its users. We use SSL encryption and HTTPS protocols to protect players’ personal information. The company also uses its expertise to prevent scammers.

Benefits of Lucky Tiger Casino

Australian players get many advantages by choosing Lucky Tiger casino, namely:

A large variety of online games from different categories;

A well-known and reliable software provider;

Only verified games;

Convenient site navigation and modern design;

Convenient ways to deposit and withdraw;

Fast registration.

FAQ

If you have any problems or questions regarding the company, you can always contact our support team. Here are the answers to the most popular users’ questions.

What is Lucky Tiger? An online gambling site in Australia with hundreds of different games from the best suppliers. On the site you can play slot machines, different types of roulette, blackjack, baccarat and others.

Can I play on the site for free? Yes, you can. You can try most of the games on the site in test mode. You can play with an unlimited amount of virtual money in order to understand how to play this or that game. In order to play for real money, you need to register and make a deposit.

Can I get any bonuses? Yes, Australian players can get a welcome signup bonus of up to A$8,400 and 200% cashback. Players can also use Lucky Tiger bonus code to get special bonuses.

Do I have to verify my account? Yes, you need to verify your account so that you can withdraw your winnings. For verification please send copies of your identification documents and your residence address.