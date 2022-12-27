The 3 Most Special Poker Versions

The Different Styles of Playing Poker

Playing poker is noted as a game that was created in Asia, as late as the 10th century and actually being played more as what we know to be Domino. There are also details on poker being invented in Europe, being inspired by the French game, Poque. The rules of the game also include bluffing, which is still a key element for playing good poker.

The version that is closest to what we know as poker was defined during the 1830’s. It is mentioned as being started in the USA and having the first version of 5 cards dealt to each player. The popularity of the game is legendary and it became even larger once tournaments were organized. More and more gamblers became interested in participating and giving a try for the great prizes.

Poker is also the most famous of all casino games when it comes to the value of jackpots. There are many professional players that become internationally recognized after earning real fortunes from participating in poker tournaments. As well as professional gamblers that decided to play the game as a career. They are investing a lot of time in learning all there is to know about the game itself, possible strategies and probabilities.

For the residents of New Jersey that are searching for the best options for online poker, they can get valuable information about online casinos in New Jersey on Jersey-Casinos.com. This site has the perfect selection for active promotions, sometimes they offer excellent extra deals if accessing their links, very useful tips and presentations of tournaments.

The game is not one that is based solely on having luck, even though optimism is good to have when gambling. But it cannot be the essential attitude of a player that is interested in winning. A good poker player has to be very disciplined, involved and focused. It’s very important for him to develop impressive skills. It is crucial to pay attention to the other players and understand their playing style.

The most popular versions of Poker are still Texas Hold’em, Omaha and Five Cards Stud. The game has many versions that are highly appreciated and played, especially in the USA. Some of them are High Chicago / Low Chicago, the 7 Cards Stud, Follow the Queen or Chinese Poker. But there are also not so famous versions that are very entertaining and refreshing.

Tic-Tac-Toe

This version brings together 2 loved games together: the classic tic-tac-toe and the impressive poker. All the players are dealt four cards per hand, while the community cards will be nine others.

The community cards will be placed face down, in rows counting three. The display of the community cards is identical to the display in tic-tac-toe.

On each played round, there will be revealed three of the community cards. Each participant can choose the best 3 out of the cards displayed on the poker table. The choice will not be random, but it must respect a clear position of the cards. Any straight line, it can be vertical and horizontal, or any diagonal line.

The final played hand will be composed of 3 cards displayed on the table and 2 of the cards that were dealt to the player at the beginning of the game.

It is a very pleasant version of poker, very surprising and even electric. The gamblers get to enjoy many options and they get to experience a lot of important turnovers.

Another Version for Hold’em – Countdown Hold’em

The base of this version is the popular Texas Hold’em and in addition to the classic rules the players get to enjoy an extra element. Countdown Hold’em includes a certain time limit for every stage of the game.

Each participant will start with 3 cards that are dealt face down. For them to go further on the game, they have to pay the ante. This phase has a time-frame of 10 seconds. The next phase is the dealing of the community cards. Once again, the players get 10 seconds to decide if they will pay so that they get to advance in the game. The players that get to the end of the hand have already played three times the ante and now get 20 seconds to decide what is the best cards combination.

The best card combination is the winning hand, respecting the classic options. Countdown Hold’em is more vibrant and it’s better if played by gamblers that are already very familiar with the original version.

Bluff Without Knowing Your Cards – Blindman’s Bluff

This was voted as the most refreshing and eccentric version of poker, for sure what determined this classification is that it has the element of surprise.

The participants will not get to see their own cards and they will place the cards on the forehead, so the other players get to see the cards.

Assumptions regarding your own cards must be made only by analyzing the cards of the others. Playing Blindman’s Bluff is actually a great way to practice poker skills. It is also a great way to develop a strong betting technique and to better determine what are the hands that deserve to be played, along with the hands that are best to be folded without losing any money on them.

Online casinos give you the option of playing these special poker versions whenever it’s best for you. You can also play them free of risk on losing money by including a reward offered by the platforms. Trying the special games will increase your gambling abilities and it will bring you more excitement. Enjoy any of the versions presented above; it will be delightful for sure!