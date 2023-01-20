All You Want to Know About VPNs that Keep No Log

The size of the Global VPN Market is expected to triple from 2019 to 2027, an increase of more than US$50 billion. We all know that VPN stands for Virtual Private Network. But, have we ever given a thought as to why a market, which was a little more than US$25 billion in size in 2019, is estimated to grow to more than US$75 billion by the time we reach 2027?

To get to the answer, we need to understand how VPN works and its purposes in the modern-day world, embellished by cutting-edge digital technologies and high-speed internet.

What Does a VPN Do?

The purpose of a VPN is to create a secure connection between the user and the internet. You can also think of it as an encrypted tunnel, present in the virtual world, through which all your data traffic passes. Your IP address becomes inaccessible while using the internet, and its location becomes invisible, insulating it from external attacks.

There are several ways you can install a VPN on the device you are working with. For a standalone VPN that keeps no logs, you can install the software. You can also add VPN extensions to browsers like Google Chrome and Firefox or choose to work with VPNs like Opera that come with their VPN extension integrations.

If your set-up has multiple devices working together under the same internet connection, you may choose to have a router VPN connection. There are provisions for using VPNs on smartphones and company VPNs that act as personalized or customized solutions.

Essential Features of an Effective VPN

Irrespective of how you plan to use your VPN, your solutions must disguise or hide your IP address from your ISP. An efficient VPN solution must also have the property of a Kill Switch that can preempt abrupt and sudden downtimes and close down preselected programs so that there is no scope for data loss or data getting compromised.

Another crucial factor you must consider while selecting your VPN is whether it has the property of ‘Encryption of Protocols.’ It ensures that your VPN protects you from leaving traces, and the trace could be in the form of internet history, search history, or cookies. An extension of this idea of leaving no traces is what has consolidated in the form of the very vital No-Log VPNs.

What is a No-Log VPN

A VPN that keeps no logs refrains from collecting, or ‘log’ging, any information transmitted through the network. And when it is said that they don’t gather any information, it means no personal details, online history, download history, or search history. What this system achieves in the process is complete and absolute privacy and anonymity – even from the VPN provider that the user is leveraging.

No-Log VPNs have become a necessity as it helps keep the promises a service provider has made. Essentially, a VPN service provider’s role is to encrypt and decrypt everything the user does online, and a no-log VPN helps achieve that. It ensures that the providers have no scope to build personal information databases of their users to eventually trade it off to third parties.

How to Judge a Good No-Log VPN?

A robust no-log VPN service provider must have a well-articulated no-log policy. For instance, there are countries that have intrusive data retention policies. Regimes in such countries might make it mandatory for the provider to share data retention logs of their users.

However, an efficient and robust no-log VPN provider would render their services without coming under such jurisdictions. It is, therefore, crucial to look at the provider’s legal jurisdiction before selecting it. There are many data privacy-friendly countries which do not propose such coercive steps.

The distribution of servers also helps make a no-log VPN effective. A server placed in a faraway land might create lag, resulting in encryption vulnerabilities. Finally, as cited already, encryption protocols in the form of Kill Switches are a must. Moreover, a no-log VPN must complement its services with DNS leak protection.

All these might sound like a lot to go through if you are looking for an efficient and robust no-log VPN. However, we have dug into the market and found various lists of the best providers of VPNs that keep no logs.