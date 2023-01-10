Avatar Generations trailer shows off gameplay, pre-registration now open

The upcoming Avatar Generations from Crystal Dynamics (Tomb Raider, Avengers) has revealed gameplay via a new trailer, and opened pre-registration ahead of the early 2023 release. Based on the Nickelodeon TV series Avatar: The Last Airbender, Avatar Generations is coming to Android and iPhone devices this year.

It will be a free to play mobile RPG and will start with Aang’s adventure from the Avatar: The Last Airbender cartoon, but will “soon add original story content for past and future airbenders (like Korra, but also brand new avatars)”, which will be added via planned updates for the title.

If you pre-register to play it, you’ll get early bird perks like getting Aang and Appa right from the start. Here’s the official word on the title:

In Avatar Generations, players relive the journey of Aang and his friends as they explore the Four Nations in a turn-based, squad RPG mobile game. Players can assemble and customize their own team as they journey across the dynamic map. All the best moments from the Avatar universe are uncovered, alongside new and original content expanding the Four Nations, as players master elements and skills to bring balance to the spiritual and physical world. Through this free-to-play mobile RPG, players can experience the Avatar’s adventure in their own way – collecting, upgrading and customising heroes to help them master elements on their epic quest. Battles are immersive and engaging, with customisable team-combos and dynamic camera angles that dive straight into the action. Avatar Generations closely follows the iconic plot points of the television series, featuring familiar faces along the way such as Katara, Sokka, Zuko, Toph, and the Cabbage Merchant. Each character has their own unique skills so players can level up their own custom Team Avatar. Players can also equip support companions to strengthen their team, including the beloved Momo and Appa. New content will be added regularly, which will follow the journeys of other Avatars including The Legend of Korra.

The title will be released in early 2023 for iOS and Android devices.