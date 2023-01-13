Goose Goose Duck getting new content

Goose Goose Duck has surpassed 800,000 players, and to celebrate the milestone, Gaggle Studios, Inc are bringing lots of new content to the game. The ‘fast-paced social deduction title’ will see a brand new map with new mechanics, new cosmetics, a refitted map to celebrate the Lunar New Year, and two new in-game roles.

Goose Goose Duck is a “game of social deduction where you and your fellow geese must work together to complete your mission. Keep an eye out for those malicious Mallards and other birds, who have infiltrated your team and will do anything to stop you.”

In the new Ancient Sands map, players will have to summon the Mummy indiscriminately off the fellow foul and unleash a swarm of locusts to trap enemies as the Warlock Duck, using camouflage in the periodic sandstorm that’ll appear outdoors to lose potential pursuers. The Street Urchin Goose who can open doors from both directions and the Tracker Goose can survey wayward birds backwards are coming, and the two new roles are available on all maps are the Esper Goose who’ll kill geese remotely with psychic powers, and the Stalker Goose who can uncover birds in disguise.

Finally, to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year and the support provided by the entire Goose Goose Duck community, a new event will be going live today featuring new cosmetic art for the existing Goosechapel map, and special collection tokens for a seasonal claw machine which’ll feature exclusive, limited edition items.