Gran Turismo 7 getting a PlayStation VR 2 mode at launch

Speaking at Sony’s CES 2023 presentation, CEO Jim Ryan has confirmed Gran Turismo 7 will getting a free PlayStation VR 2 update for launch.

It may not be the biggest surprise, given that GT Sport also got a VR option for PlayStation 4, but there will be high hopes for the higher spec PSVR 2 that is due out on February 22nd, with its 2000×2040 per eye resolution and OLED screens. It’s worth noting that the Gran Turismo 7 VR update won’t be a separate game, instead it’ll be a mode within the original game, which will be updated at some point during the next month to six weeks, ahead of the PSVR 2 launch.

What isn’t fully known as of yet, however, is if the entire game is playable in VR or it’ll just be a mode within the game. As noted by GTPlanet, the footage shown off does reveal that it’ll at least feature 12-car racing, though the suggestion elsewhere is that the game is fully playable in VR.

Gran Turismo 7 is currently on sale as well, at 43% off, with the offer ending in a few days (January 7th), so if you’re planning on grabbing it for that reason, it might not be a bad shout to do so ahead of time.

At the same presentation, Ryan also revealed a sneak peak at the Gran Turismo movie, with a trailer which you can see below.

During the presentation, we also found out that Beat Saber is coming to PSVR 2 as well, which will please the legion of fans behind that title. Despite being owned by Meta (Facebook), there was also a PlayStation VR version for PS4, so it’s perhaps not the biggest surprise that this has come to pass.

Elsewhere, Resident Evil Village will also have a VR mode on day one of the PlayStation VR 2’s launch, and along with Horizon Call of the Mountain, it does seem that launch line-up is looking pretty good so far.