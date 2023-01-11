Kerbal Space Program 2 will use real audio recordings of a rocket launch

Intercept Games has announced that Kerbal Space Program 2 will be using audio recordings of a live Delta V rocket launch. The Kerbal Space Program 2 Audio Director Howard Mostrom goes behind the scenes to tour the Boeing’s Starliner facility, whereby the highly detailed ambient audio of the machinery that makes it possible to go into space was recorded.

The dev explained, saying “On the launch pad, he rushes to arrange over a dozen microphones around an Atlas rocket set to launch the next day. As the countdown to take-off grows closer, Mostrom extracts every sound possible of the dramatic moment as the rocket roars into the sky, so players will feel the realistic thrill for themselves within their own launches”.

This all happened in October 2022, and is all part of the plan to go “above and beyond to craft an immersive, exhilarating simulation experience that pays tribute to the real science and ingenuity behind every rocket. Through the audio of each in-game Kerbal rocket launch, players will be reminded of humankind’s journey into the stars, one blast-off at a time”.

In the Kerbal Space Program franchise, you take charge of the space program for the alien race known as the Kerbals. You have access to an array of parts to assemble a fully functional spacecraft that flies (or doesn’t) based on realistic aerodynamic and orbital physics. Launch your Kerbal crew into orbit and beyond (while keeping them alive) to explore moons and planets in the Kerbol solar system, constructing bases and space stations to expand the reach of your expedition.

The sequel to the 2015 game will be coming to early access for £44.99 on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game is also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S|X, but that will happen “after the PC Early Access period with further details to come later”.