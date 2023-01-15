Lies of P gets new 8K footage courtesy of AMD

It might sound crazy, but AMD has teamed up with NeoWiz to showcase Lies of P with in 8K, with a new 3 minute gameplay video that you likely can only watch in 4K at most, since the full resolution video is only available for those with 8K monitors. Not sure anyone

At the start of the video there’s a small caption at the bottom of the screen which says “Gameplay footage captured on an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card at ultra settings and 8K resolution”. And for those not in the know, that RX 7900 card is the new one that’ll set you back just under £1000, and is a serious piece of kit.

As you can see in the video above, Lies of P is a soulslike/masocore title that definitely reminds us more of Bloodborne than anything, which is always good. As you’d expect from an 8K card, the visuals are crisp and it has a smooth frame rate.

You wake up at an abandoned train station in Krat, a city overwhelmed by madness and bloodlust. In front of you lies a single note that reads: “Find Mr. Geppetto. He’s here in the city.” Play as Pinocchio, a puppet mechanoid, and fight through everything in your path to find this mystery person. But don’t expect any help along the way and don’t make the mistake of trusting anyone. You must always lie to others if you hope to become human.

Lies of P is inspired by that Pinocchio story, but is obviously pretty dark looking. The Steam page says it’s “an action souls-like game set in a cruel, dark Belle Époque world”, and that “all of humanity is lost in a once beautiful city that has now become a living hell filled with unspeakable horrors”.

Lies of P doesn’t have a release date yet but is coming some time in 2023 to PC and Consoles.