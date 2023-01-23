Life is Strange 2 coming to Nintendo Switch

Square Enix has today announced that Life is Strange 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 2, and is now available to pre-order via the Nintendo eShop.

If you never played it when it originally released, the synopsis reads as follows:

Life is Strange 2 is a narrative-adventure in which your decisions influence both the game’s story and characters. You play as sixteen-year-old Sean Diaz, a normal kid growing up in the suburbs of Seattle. After your younger brother Daniel’s telekinetic powers are unleashed by a traumatic incident, you are forced to abandon your home and flee from the police. As a big brother, you are solely responsible for not only Daniel’s safety, shelter, and wellbeing – but also how he grows to harness his power as you travel across the USA in an attempt to cross the border into Mexico.

It’s been some time since Life is Strange 2 released in episodic fashion back in 2018 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but in our review of the first episode, we said, “I think most of us thought that season two of Life is Strange would focus on Max again, but instead we get the Diaz brothers and I couldn’t be happier. Max’s story had been told and now we’re moving on to pastures new. This is a story about an older brother’s love for his younger sibling despite all that sibling rivalry bullshit, and how life can be hard for hard working people of immigrant descent in a harsh society.One episode in and I don’t miss Max and Chloe at all. Following Sean and Daniel’s story is already gripping, happy and saddening, and we’re only just getting started. No, there’s isn’t too much in the way of game here, but it’s only the beginning and I’m really looking forward to where the Diaz boy’s journey takes us. That is, if my heart can take it.”