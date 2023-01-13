New gameplay video released for TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3

NACON and RaceWard Studio have released a gameplay video showing off the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy in their upcoming game, TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3. The new footage highlights one of the most dangerous motorbike races in the world, and will give players a taste of what’s to come when it releases in May 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

To accompany the video, a synopsis of the race from the game has been released, saying, “while the scenery whizzes by at over 300km/h (186mph), nothing should distract the rider at the controls because the slightest error could be fatal. In the first section of this time trial race, which has been recreated at 1:1 scale, you start from Bray Hill on a steep descent and face the circuit’s first stretch where braking hard is required, and then a variety of tight and open bends connected by straights to Ballacraine. These significant changes of pace require perfect positioning on the road and impeccable anticipation.”

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 will also include a new feature called ‘Open Roads,’ where players will be able to ride freely around the official Tourist Trophy course, as well as on other roads around the Isle of Man, all faithfully reproduced in-game. There’ll be various official events to take part in, including time trials, mass starts, and other challenges. The career mode will be available in the Superbike and Supersport categories, where players will compete over a full season, unlocking upgrades until the time comes to participate in the Tourist Trophy.

Below is a list of all the content and new features coming to TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3:

A total of 200km (124 miles) of roads you can ride to find points of interest and challenges to complete, including all 60km of the Snaefell Mountain Course

32 different circuits, including current and historical routes

Close to 40 Superbike and Supersport riders and motorcycles

Improved physics with more precise cornering and braking management

A wide range of motorbike upgrades to achieve better performance

A new Open Roads feature to freely explore the Isle of Man

11 different activity types, including two customisable ones

Multiplayer with the ability to create open or private online lobbies

Online competitions with weekly and monthly events

Cross-gen compatibility

Smart delivery functionality for gamers to enjoy old and next-gen versions of the same console platform after buying any version of the game