One Piece Odyssey | How to cross the Ravine of No Return

One of the first places that confused me when playing through One Piece Odyssey was crossing the Ravine of No Return. With my map all but useless and four directions to choose from, I couldn’t figure out how to proceed. If you’re having the same problem then read on and learn from my mistakes.

When you know what you’re looking for it’s actually quite easy to make it through the One Piece Odyssey Ravine of No Return. There’s a pink parrot on top of the stone statue in the middle of the crossroads, and that bird is your ticket out of here. Once you wander towards the statue the bird will fly in the direction you need to go, so follow it to start your journey through the mapless maze.

There are a few more crossroads to deal with after the first one, but each of them has a stone statue in the middle and a parrot to help you. Just keep following the parrot and you’ll be closer to Crocodile and the end of this arc in no time.

We gave One Piece Odyssey a 6.5/10 score in our review, saying: “One Piece Odyssey is an RPG that fans of the anime may appreciate, but it isn’t without its issues. The combat is a blast with plenty of nuances to master, but the pacing of the game is painful, and exploration gets old fast. If you’re really into the subject matter it might be worth playing, but otherwise there are plenty of other JRPGs I’d recommend first”.

