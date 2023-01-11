One Piece Odyssey | How to unlock fast travel

After a few hours of One Piece Odyssey, you’ve probably realised that there’s a way to fast travel but can’t quite figure out how to do it. Well don’t worry, we are here with all the answers to your fast travel questions.

You unlock One Piece Odyssey fast travel (which is done via a monkey called a Yoisa obviously) at around halfway through the Alabasta memory in Chapter 2. As you’re walking through the desert your objective marker will point you straight to the sign and the Yoisa dancing in front of it, and you’ll be taught how to fast travel then.

One Piece Odyssey fast travel: how does it work?

After you’ve unlocked the feature, you can fast travel at (almost) any time by opening the map and pressing the square button to use Yoisa travel to go to any of the signposts you’ve inspected on your adventure so far. This does mean that you should make sure to examine the signs as you go around the world as a priority, so don’t forget!

Every sign you’ve looked at so far will be unlocked for fast travel too, including all the ones on Waford outside of the memory you’re currently in, so if you haven’t unlocked fast travel yet it’s worth checking the signs as you go.

We gave One Piece Odyssey a 6.5/10 score in our review, saying: “One Piece Odyssey is an RPG that fans of the anime may appreciate, but it isn’t without its issues. The combat is a blast with plenty of nuances to master, but the pacing of the game is painful, and exploration gets old fast. If you’re really into the subject matter it might be worth playing, but otherwise there are plenty of other JRPGs I’d recommend first”.

One Piece Odyssey is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.